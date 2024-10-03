Alaska Residents Vote on Cruise Ship Ban, Results Looking Decisive

In Juneau, Alaska, residents voted on Tuesday on a ballot initiative that would ban large cruise ships from the city on Saturdays if approved.

The measure, which was proposed by a resident of the city, was dubbed “Ship-Free Saturdays” and would also ban any large cruise ships from visiting Juneau on the Fourth of July.

So far, it looks like a majority of voters are rejecting the proposal. According to initial results, about 60% of voters opposed the ban.

Ballots are still being counted through Friday of this week, but a change in the outcome is unlikely.

The cruise ship ban would have severely affected ship itineraries, as any ship with 250 passengers or more would not be allowed to let passengers off the vessels on Saturdays.

Just last year, almost 1.7 million cruise passengers visited Juneau. According to McKinley Research Group for the City and Borough of Juneau, this accounted for $375 million dollars for the city, creating almost 4,000 jobs.

Alaska has been one of the most popular cruise destinations in the world and traffic to Juneau has doubled in the last couple decades.

Some are estimating that if the “Ship-Free Saturdays” proposal was passed it would remove about $30 million in revenue from the city’s coffers.

While some local residents have complained about over-tourism and its impacts, shop owners and business leaders have come to rely on the revenue that comes in through cruise ships. They fear that banning cruise ships on one day of the week will lead to more bans in the future.

Cruise traffic has already been limited in Juneau. Last year officials decided to cap cruise ships to five per day in the capital city.

In 2026, passengers will be limited to 16,000 a day and 12,000 a day on Saturdays.

Cruise lines were already planning legal action if the recent proposal passes, claiming that the ban would be against the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause.

Juneau Chamber of Commerce also contributed over $1 million to a campaign opposing the ban. Proponents of the ban raised about $1,000.

“This is a victory for Juneau’s economy and our way of life,” said Beth Weldon, the city’s mayor, who was reelected in Tuesday’s election. “Tourism is a vital part of our community, and we need to continue to support our local businesses.”

Supporters of the ban are concerned about Juneau’s infrastructure being able to handle the influx of tourists. It’s a careful balance between livelihood and the environment that will keep this debate in the headlines well into the future.

But for now, it looks like cruise ships will be able to sail to Juneau on Saturdays and also when the “rockets red glare” are lighting up the sky.