Carnival Cruise Line Offering Combination of 3 Cruise Deals

For the next three days, Carnival Cruise Line is offering a combination of three cruise deals that is good on cruises through April 2027.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival is known as America’s Cruise Line because they offer cruises from more ports in the U.S. than any other line.

From now through October 5, 2024, they are offering a “Early Saver Bonus Sale” that is a combination of three different cruise deals.

Here’s what’s included in this special offer from Carnival:

Up to 40% off cruise fares

2-for-1 deposits (50% off) on every Carnival cruise ship and cruise

BONUS: Up to a 4-category free upgrade

Good on cruises through April 2027

Ends at midnight on October 5, 2024

Request rate code: PEH

View Best Prices on Carnival

Cruises booked as part of this deal also receive Carnival’s Early Saver Price Protection. If the price of your cruise drops before your sailing, you can switch to the lower price guaranteeing you the best possible price for your vacation.

50% reduced deposit is applicable to cruises outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all cruise ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view and balcony to balcony).

However, free room location upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

This offer applies to new bookings only.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.