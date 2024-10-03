Carnival Cruise Line Offering Combination of 3 Cruise Deals

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Offering Combination of 3 Cruise Deals

By Ben Souza
For the next three days, Carnival Cruise Line is offering a combination of three cruise deals that is good on cruises through April 2027.

Carnival Celebration cruise ship

Carnival is known as America’s Cruise Line because they offer cruises from more ports in the U.S. than any other line.

From now through October 5, 2024, they are offering a “Early Saver Bonus Sale” that is a combination of three different cruise deals.

Here’s what’s included in this special offer from Carnival:

  • Up to 40% off cruise fares
  • 2-for-1 deposits (50% off) on every Carnival cruise ship and cruise
  • BONUS: Up to a 4-category free upgrade
  • Good on cruises through April 2027
  • Ends at midnight on October 5, 2024
  • Request rate code: PEH
  • View Best Prices on Carnival

Cruises booked as part of this deal also receive Carnival’s Early Saver Price Protection. If the price of your cruise drops before your sailing, you can switch to the lower price guaranteeing you the best possible price for your vacation.

50% reduced deposit is applicable to cruises outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all cruise ships, stateroom types and sail dates.

Upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like-to-like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view and balcony to balcony).

However, free room location upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

This offer applies to new bookings only.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel professional or visit Carnival.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Where Two Cruise Ships Transitioning to Carnival Cruise Line Are Open for Bookings
Alaska Residents Vote on Cruise Ship Ban, Results Looking Decisive

