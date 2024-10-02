Where Two Cruise Ships Transitioning to Carnival Cruise Line Are Open for Bookings

Two cruise ships that are being converted over to Carnival Cruise Line have sailings that are open for bookings, but not through Carnival.com.

Carnival Corporation is eliminating their P&O Cruises Australia line and both of their ships (Adventure and Encounter) will be converted over to Carnival Fun Ships.

Pacific Adventure will become Carnival Adventure and Pacific Encounter will be renamed Carnival Encounter. Both cruise ships will continue to sail in and around Australia joined by sister ships Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa.

Cruises on both of these ships are open for bookings although not through Carnival.com. They will only be available to book on POCruises.com.au until March 10, 2025. After this date, you will be able to book them on Carnival.com and Carnival.com.au.

Carnival Adventure will offer cruises from Sydney and Carnival Encounter will homeport in Brisbane.

Both cruise ships will begin to sail under Carnival Cruise Line in the spring of 2025.

A few small changes will be made to the ships as well as technology upgrades. Both vessels will add the availability of Carnival’s HubApp so guests can have easier access to dining, shore excursions and more.

The two ships will also add another class of ships to Carnival Cruise Line. These two Grand class ships originally sailed with Princess Cruises before moving over to P&O Cruises Australia a couple years ago.

They are each just under 109,000 gross tons in size and carry 2,600 passengers at double occupancy.

The addition of these two vessels will give Carnival 29 cruise ships in their fleet. This will give them one more than Royal Caribbean who currently has the most ships (28) in service out of all cruise lines.