Royal Caribbean Approved: 5 Best Multi-Plug Adapters NOT Banned on Ships

Confused about what kind of multi-plug adapters and USB chargers you can bring on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship?

The rules just changed recently. Regular multi-plug adapters are banned on Royal Caribbean ships, but we found some of the best multi-plug chargers you can buy online.

And yes, bringing these on the ship to charge your devices is perfectly acceptable.

Royal Caribbean just updated their list of what is not allowed on board. In the uproar and confusion that followed, the cruise line then amended their policy page yet again.

It first stated that any multi-plug adapters were no longer allowed on board. A few days later the cruise line clarified that USB multi-plug adapters were an exception and could be used.

In other words, multi-plug adapters with several 110/120 volt outlets (like the standard wall outlets you have at home) are banned.

Adapters with several USB outlets are permitted. Keep in mind that any extension cords or power strips with surge protectors are NOT allowed on board.

The cruise line’s updated policy page states this: “We do allow consumer type power conversion device USB charger (multi-plug blocks on which the outputs are for USB cables). Note: Devices must be stamped with US/Europe recognized Conformance Marking to demonstrate compliance with Electrical Safety standards.”

We found some of the most useful adapters for a Royal Caribbean cruise and listed them below.

Best Overall: Anker Desktop Charger

With USB Type A and Type C integrated into this device, Anker has made a sleek design with 112W and 6 USB outlets to use. With one adapter you can charge your laptop on a cruise, along with a tablet, smart phone, headphones, and smartwatch.

The fast-charging features on this adapter mean that you don’t have to keep things plugged in very long on the ship as well, so you can charge up and head back out.

Best for Price with Fast-Charging: 40W USB C Charger Cube

This 40W USB-C and USB-A charger cube is a great packing list item for your cruise vacation. Its compact design and powerful output make it ideal for keeping all your devices powered up, even when you’re out at sea.

With 4 USB outlets, this adapter works great if you want to use both USB-C and USB-A, and its USB 3.1 generation helps to quick charge those devices.

This is currently priced at $19.99 for 2.

Best Space-Saving Adapter: Hootek 3 Port Charger

If you only have a few devices you want to charge up with one outlet, this might be the adapter for you. The three USB outlets are USB-A Type 3.1.

Not only is this the most affordable multi-plug adapter on our list, but it’s also the easiest to pack, having the smallest footprint.

It’s small enough not to block any other outlets nearby, but the USB outlets are pretty close together.

Best for USB-A Only: Anker 60W 6 Port

If you aren’t packing any devices on your cruise that have a USB-C connector, then this 6 port adapter may serve you better than the first Anker unit listed above.

The longer cord means you don’t have to be hunched over the cruise cabin desk too.

PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to provide a fast charge up to 2.4 amps per port or 12 amps overall.

Best for Home and Cruise Use: 100W GaN 6-in-1



If you need a USB charging station at home and don’t want to buy one just for a cruise, this is a great pick.

This powerful and versatile charger is best for anyone looking to quickly and efficiently charge multiple devices. With its 100W GaN technology, six ports (three USB C and three USB A), and fast charging speeds, it’s the perfect solution for cruise cabins with lots of devices and computer desks at home.

