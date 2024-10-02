Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Becomes First Cruise Line to Have 7 Million Guests Sail From...

Carnival Becomes First Cruise Line to Have 7 Million Guests Sail From New Orleans

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line celebrated a significant milestone this week when they became the first cruise line to have 7 millions guests sail from New Orleans.

Carnival Valor

Carnival began sailing year-round from New Orleans in 1994 and they now have two cruise ships sailing from the port.

The seven millionth guests were Thomas and Julie Litteral, and their children Zachary and Zoey. They are avid Carnival cruisers from the state of Georgia.

The Litterals were welcomed on board by Captain Antonio Modaffari, and the ship’s team led an impromptu celebration of the seven millionth embarkation.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Sharing this landmark embarkation in New Orleans with loyal guests, a family that clearly loves the fun they find when they sail with us, makes this moment truly special.

“Seven million guests cruising with us from Port NOLA signifies our unwavering commitment as the market leader in this vibrant city. Just after celebrating 30 years of year-round service here this spring, we’re proud to continue building on our important partnership with the New Orleans community.”

Carnival Valor and Carnival Liberty both homeport in New Orleans offering cruises to the Western Caribbean.

400,000 guests board a Carnival cruise ship from New Orleans each year.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
