Celestyal Cruises Expands Specialty Coffee Bar

Celestyal Cruises has announced an expansion of the coffee bar found on their ships, Cafe Nation.

The expanded Caffe Nation is now available on Celestyal Discovery and will be added to their other ship, Celestyal Journey, when she starts sailing in the Arabian Gulf in November.

Celestyal has a partnership with illy and Cafe Nation offers more than 90 specialty drinks. Illy is one of the most recognizable coffee brands in world. They use a unique blend of 100% Arabia varieties that are sourced from the top 1% of what’s cultivated worldwide.

The menu includes a selection of barista poured hot coffees, herbal infused teas, creamy hot chocolates and Frappuccinos, iced coffees and teas, as well as cold brewed coffee.

Guests can also choose from seven different varieties of coffee including five single origins, blended premium or decaf.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal Cruises, gave the following statement about the expanded coffee shop:

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with the world-renowned brand illy. Café Nation has had fantastic feedback from our guests onboard Celestyal Discovery, and with over 85,000 coffees served on Celestyal Journey alone in the last year, we are confident that this popular meeting spot will be warmly received onboard. After all, coffee is an international daily ritual!”