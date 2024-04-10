Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Will Have Two Cruise Ships Sailing From Australia in 2025-2026

Royal Caribbean Will Have Two Cruise Ships Sailing From Australia in 2025-2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean will have two cruise ships offering cruises from Australia in 2025-2026. These newly announced cruises are now open for bookings.

Royal Caribbean will offer 45 cruises from Australia for the 2025-2026 season. The two ships, Anthem of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas, will sail a wide variety of long and short cruises that will visit the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Australia.

For the first time, Anthem of the Seas will homeport in Sydney, Australia sailing 24 cruises that will range from three to 18 nights in length.

The shorter cruises will visit the coast of Australia while the longer sailings will visit New Zealand. The ship will also sail longer cruises for Christmas and New Year celebration.

Voyager of the Seas will sail from Brisbane, Australia for the first time starting in December 2025. The 20 cruises on the ship from Australia will visit the South Pacific, New Caledonia, Bali, Singapore, and Vanuatu. 

The cruises will range from four to 12 nights in length with some longer cruises over the holidays.

The 12 night cruise will visit Singapore, Bali, Benoa, and Airlie Beach, Australia. 

Royal Caribbean’s vice president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith, gave the following statement about these newly announced cruises:

“Between the excitement of Anthem of the Seas making its Australian debut, Voyager’s return Down Under and more weekend getaways than ever before, the 2025-2026 summer season is one for the books. Every kind of holidaymaker can make memories in more ways than one with a varied line-up, from short getaways to a longer sailing from Asia, and new experiences like the show-stopping ‘We Will Rock You’ musical production, ice-skating shows and six exclusive family adventures created by Royal Caribbean and the Wiggly Friends.”

Royal Caribbean carries more guests on their cruise ships each year than any other cruise line in the world. 

The operate the six largest cruise ships in the world and have been awarded the “Best Overall Cruise Line” for 21 straight years by the readers of Travel Weekly.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
