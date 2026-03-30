Royal Caribbean Sending New Icon Class Ship, Hero of the Seas, to Miami

Royal Caribbean has announced that their fourth Icon class ship will be named Hero of the Seas and will begin sailing from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, in August 2027.

Hero of the Seas will have a record breaking 28 dining venues, nine distinct swimming pools, eight neighborhoods, brand-new family raft slides, and the Ultimate Family Treehouse.

Cabins will open for bookings on April 1, 2026 for Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members. The general public will be able to book a cruise on this new ship on April 2, 2026.

Ultimate Family Treehouse

The Ultimate Family Treehouse will be a three-story treehouse that has a rooftop terrace and private whirlpool, a two-deck teen space, and two main bedrooms each with their own bathroom and balcony.

Families can stay in rooms designed just for them at the three-level Ultimate Family Townhouse with direct access to Surfside; Surfside Family Suites and Family Infinite Ocean View Balconies.

Pools/Waterpark

Coconut Cove is an all new pool steps away from the tropical Caribbean bar, The Lime & Coconut. It will have loungers in the water and poolside service for easy drink access.

The Hideaway, an adults-only oasis at the ship’s aft, will now feature two pools, including the largest swim-up bar at sea for tropical cocktails and an in-water DJ booth for nonstop party vibes.

At Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, cruisers can take on two new family raft slides, including the first funnel raft slide at sea, along with new twists on the mat-racing Storm Chasers duo.

Dining

There will be a record 28 different dining options on Hero of the Seas.

The newest supper club experience, Orleans Parish Supper Club, is a multi-course dining venue with live jazz, craft cocktails, and gourmet Cajun and Creole dishes inspired by the early 20th century elegance of the French Quarter.

Royal Railway – Hero Station will bring to life the most immersive dining experience at sea that transports adventurous diners by train car to new destinations through a combination of entertainment, food and technology.

The AquaDome Market food hall will return with four new stall concepts, plus desserts at Crème de la Crêpe and freshly squeezed juices at Simply Pressed.

Hero of the Seas will also have familiar Royal Caribbean favorites including Izumi and the walk-up window Izumi in the Park, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Chops Grille and Hooked Seafood.

In addition, families can eat throughout the day at complimentary grab-and-go spots including Basecamp, El Loco Fresh and Sorrento’s.

Entertainment/Spaces

The cruise ship will have all of the most beloved Royal Caribbean spaces that include Central Park, with 30,500 real plants, and the Royal Promenade.

The AquaTheater and Absolute Zero will offer the boldest entertainment at sea that will compliment new productions for the Royal Theater.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean, said the following:

“Icon Class truly set a new standard for family vacations, and Hero of the Seas takes that vision even further. With more water, more thrills and more choices for all ages, we’re continuing to build on what our guests love about Royal Caribbean and delivering the experiences families are looking for when vacationing together.”

Hero of the Seas will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami starting in August 2027. Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean will visit St. Maarten and St. Thomas. Sailings to the Western Caribbean will stop at Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan.

Also, very single cruise on the ship will stop at the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.