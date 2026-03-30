New Philadelphia Cruise Terminal Delayed, Will Not Be Ready for Inaugural

In just 17 days, Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to sail from what was supposed to be a brand-new cruise terminal in Philadelphia.

But as it stands right now, the 16-acre Phila Port Cruise Terminal is nowhere near ready for 2,300 cruise passengers. In fact, recent news footage of the site from 6 ABC Action News shows plenty of construction equipment with no real structures in place.

The site for the terminal is located in Tinicum Township near Philadelphia International Airport on the site of the former Hog Island Dock. The construction process was part of a partnership between PhilaPort, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Energy Transfer.

After more than 10 years without an active cruise terminal, Philadelphia is ready to once again become a cruising homeport. But the inaugural cruise out of “The City of Brotherly Love” will look a little different than first planned.

Despite construction delays, PhilaPort and Norwegian Cruise Line have confirmed that Norwegian Jewel will still depart on its inaugural voyage as scheduled on April 16, 2026.

Passengers will not use the new permanent terminal though. Instead, embarkation for the initial sailings will take place from a temporary facility at the port.

“There will be no delay for cruise passengers. The first scheduled sailing of the Norwegian Jewel will depart Philadelphia as planned on Thursday, April 16,” PhilaPort stated.

The reason for the delay in building the new terminal? The port said that “extreme winter weather conditions” over the winter months impacted the construction process.

Norwegian Jewel is set to homeport in Philadelphia through October 2026 under a 7-year berthing agreement.

It will offer dozens of sailings, mainly 7- to 11-night itineraries to Bermuda (with overnight stays in some cases), as well as Canada and New England routes later in the season.

Media footage has shown the site as an active construction zone with heavy equipment but no completed terminal building. Still, officials say operational plans are in place to ensure a smooth experience for the initial launch of Philadelphia’s cruise season in just two weeks.

Norwegian Cruise Line has said it is finalizing boarding details and expects to provide updates to passengers in the near future.

Construction continues on the permanent terminal, but no revised opening date has been announced.

Passengers booked on early sailings are being advised to monitor communications from Norwegian Cruise Line for any specific check-in instructions or changes.