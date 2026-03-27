Carnival Cruise Line Offering Rare Perk, 30 Day Final Payment Schedule

Carnival Cruise Line’s new sale that ends tomorrow has a perk they rarely offer: final payments on cruises due just 30 days before the sailing.

Carnival’s More Time, More Perks Sale offers discounts on cruises, extremely cheap cabin upgrades, and a different final payment schedule from what the cruise line typically offers.

Normally, Carnival Cruise Line requires the final payment for cruises that are two to five days in length 76 days before embarkation. For cruises that are six days and longer, the final payment date is 91 days before the sailing.

Their current sale, that ends on Saturday, March 28, 2026, the final payment date has been moved to just 30 days before the cruise. This is good on new bookings that sail by December 15, 2026.

In addition to the new final payment date, this sale includes the following:

Cabin upgrades that start at $1

Up to $50 in onboard credit to spend on the ship

50% reduced deposits

Up to 40% off cruises

Good on select sailings through December 15, 2026

View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

Onboard Credit is provided as a non-refundable credit to your Sail & Sign account of $12.50 per person up to $25 per stateroom on two to five day sailings, and $25 per person up to $50 per stateroom on cruises that are six days and longer.

This offer does not apply to Carnival Australia.

One important thing to know about this deal from Carnival is that this fare does not qualify for Early Save price protection.

To take advantage of this sale, request rate code O4S, O6Y, O6Z

For complete terms and conditions of Carnival’s More Time, More Perks Sale, visit Carnival.com or contact your preferred travel agent.