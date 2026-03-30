Cruise Line Cancels All Cruises Through the End of April

Celestyal Cruises has made the tough decision to cancel all cruises through the end of April due to their ships not being able to leave the Arabian Gulf.

Both of Celestyal’s cruise ships are stuck in the Middle East and unable to reposition to Europe at this time. The cruise line has decided to cancel all sailings through the end of the month as they wait on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Celestyal Discovery is currently docked in Dubai, UAE with Celestyal Journey waiting in Doha, Qatar.

All guests and non-operational crew members have been disembarked from both cruise ships. The vessels remain fully operational and their departure from the region will take place in accordance with safety guidance from the relevant authorities.

The next planned departures for the cruise line are:

Celestyal Discovery – May 1, 2026 (3-night Iconic Greek Islands)

Celestyal Journey – May 2, 2026 (7-night Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia)

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises will receive either a full refund or a future cruise credit, whichever they choose. Celestyal’s teams will provide rebooking options and assistance to guests who are affected by the cancelations.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal Cruises, said the following:

“Our priority remains the safety and confidence of our guests, crew and partners. While we know this will be disappointing, making this decision now provides greater clarity and flexibility for those affected.

“Our teams are working closely with guests and travel partners to support rebooking options and ensure a smooth transition, and we remain focused on returning to service in the Mediterranean as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Celestyal Cruises told Cruise Fever that they will continue to monitor the situation closely and will resume movement of its ship when conditions allow.

Preparations are already under way for the return to service, with cruises set to resume from May 2026.