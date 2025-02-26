shore excursions
Royal Caribbean Announces Short Caribbean Cruises in 2026-2027

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is continuing to roll out their cruise ship deployments for 2026-2027 as they just released their new, short cruises to the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas cruise ship
Utopia of the Seas will continue to sail three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas in 2026-2027. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Royal Caribbean will have 11 cruise ships sailing two- to five-night cruises to the Caribbean in 2026-2027 from five ports in the U.S.

These new cruises include year-round, summer and winter itineraries. Here is a look at Royal Caribbean’s short Caribbean getaways that were announced today.

Year-Round Cruises

Royal Caribbean will have three cruise ships sailing short cruises to the Caribbean year-round. 

Utopia of the Seas will continue to offer three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral with all sailings visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Wonder of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas will offer cruises from Miami.  Wonder of the Seas will sail three- and four-cruise with Freedom of the Seas offering four- and five-night voyages.

Summer Cruises

Three ships will offer summer sailings from Galveston, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

Mariner of the Seas will homeport in Galveston, Texas sailing four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. Port stops on these cruises include Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Rhapsody of the Seas will sail from Tampa Florida on four- and five-night voyages to the Western Caribbean. The ship will visit Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Grandeur of the Seas will offer cruises from Fort Lauderdale. The ship will sail three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas and Key West. The vessel will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay.

Winter Cruises

Five Royal Caribbean ships will offer seasonal short cruises to the Caribbean/Bahamas during the winter of 2026-2027.

Liberty of the Seas will sail from Galveston on four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The ship will visit two ports in Mexico, Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Harmony of the Seas will offer a variety of two-, four-, five- and seven-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The ship will visit the following ports: St. Thomas, Falmouth and CocoCay.

Explorer of the Seas will also sail from Port Canaveral on four- and five-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Sailings to the Eastern Caribbean will visit Nassau and CocoCay while the Western Caribbean cruises will stop at Puerto Plata and Cozumel.

Vision of the Seas will offer short three- and four-night cruise to The Bahamas and Key West. The ship will stop at CocoCay, Bimini and Key West.

Oasis of the Seas will homeport in Fort Lauderdale sailing three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas. The ship will visit Nassau and CocoCay on these sailings.

Royal Caribbean’s most loyal guests, Crown & Anchor Society members, can book these cruises ahead of the official opening on February 27, 2025.

To see all of the cruise line’s opening deployment schedule for 2026-2027, you can see the list here.

