shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's John Heald Announces FFS #8 Cruise in 2026

Carnival’s John Heald Announces FFS #8 Cruise in 2026

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has announced his For Fun Sakes #8 Cruise that will set sail to Alaska in 2026.

Carnival Spirit cruise ship

Every year, Heald hosts a cruise on a Carnival cruise ship. His most recent FFS cruise took place last week on Carnival Magic on a cruise to the Caribbean.

FFS #8 Cruise will depart from Seattle on May 5, 2026, a seven-night cruise to Alaska on Carnival Spirit.  The itinerary will be as follows:

  • Seattle
  • Fun Day at Sea
  • Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska
  • Skagway, Alaska
  • Juneau, Alaska
  • Ketchikan, Alaska
  • Victoria, B.C.
  • Seattle

Heald will host special events for guests who are booked on the cruise and register for the FFS #8 Cruise. Registration will open on May 5, 2025, one year before the cruise.  However, guests can book their cabin on the cruise now as the sailing is currently accepting reservations.

One of the special events that will take place on the cruise is a private viewing deck while the cruise ship transits through Tracy Arm Fjord. There will also be special food and hot soup.

The cruise was originally called the “Blogger’s Cruise” back when Heald ran his popular blog on Carnival Cruise Line.

During the special cruises, John Heald hosts cocktail parities, meet and greets, question and answer times and other special events.

The cruise normally sells out well in advance and is extremely popular among Carnival’s most loyal guests.

Heald said the following about the cruise when he announced it on his Facebook page: “It is going to be a cruise full of fun, comradery, surprises and of course all to the backdrop of incomparable Alaska.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival's John Heald Announces FFS #8 Cruise in 2026
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Has the 17 Best Overall Cruise Ships in 2025
Next article
Royal Caribbean Announces Short Caribbean Cruises in 2026-2027

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved