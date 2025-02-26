Carnival’s John Heald Announces FFS #8 Cruise in 2026

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has announced his For Fun Sakes #8 Cruise that will set sail to Alaska in 2026.

Every year, Heald hosts a cruise on a Carnival cruise ship. His most recent FFS cruise took place last week on Carnival Magic on a cruise to the Caribbean.

FFS #8 Cruise will depart from Seattle on May 5, 2026, a seven-night cruise to Alaska on Carnival Spirit. The itinerary will be as follows:

Seattle

Fun Day at Sea

Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska

Skagway, Alaska

Juneau, Alaska

Ketchikan, Alaska

Victoria, B.C.

Seattle

Heald will host special events for guests who are booked on the cruise and register for the FFS #8 Cruise. Registration will open on May 5, 2025, one year before the cruise. However, guests can book their cabin on the cruise now as the sailing is currently accepting reservations.

One of the special events that will take place on the cruise is a private viewing deck while the cruise ship transits through Tracy Arm Fjord. There will also be special food and hot soup.

The cruise was originally called the “Blogger’s Cruise” back when Heald ran his popular blog on Carnival Cruise Line.

During the special cruises, John Heald hosts cocktail parities, meet and greets, question and answer times and other special events.

The cruise normally sells out well in advance and is extremely popular among Carnival’s most loyal guests.

Heald said the following about the cruise when he announced it on his Facebook page: “It is going to be a cruise full of fun, comradery, surprises and of course all to the backdrop of incomparable Alaska.”