Royal Caribbean Has the 17 Best Overall Cruise Ships in 2025

Cruiseline.com has announced their 2025 Member Choice Awards and Royal Caribbean Group has the top 17 Best Overall Cruise Ships.

Cruiseline.com has more verified cruise reviews than any other website in the world. They use data from real cruisers to determine the best cruise lines and ships for the year.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises were named #1 in eleven different categories that ranged from Best Mainstream Cruise Line to Best Cruise Line for Food and Dining.

Royal Caribbean Group was the big winner especially when it came to the Best Overall Cruise Ship in 2025. Here are the top 20 cruise ships in 2025 based on reviews from verified cruisers.

Icon of the Seas Utopia of the Seas Symphony of the Seas Celebrity Beyond Allure of the Seas Celebrity Silhouette Wonder of the Seas Anthem of the Seas Celebrity Ascent Harmony of the Seas Voyager of the Seas Celebrity Edge Independence of the Seas Jewel of the Seas Adventure of the Seas Mariner of the Seas Celebrity Apex Carnival Jubilee Carnival Spirit Liberty of the Seas

Royal Caribbean was named #1 Best Mainstream Cruise Line, Best Cruise Line – Onboard Activities and Entertainment, Best Cruise Line – Service, Best Overall Cruise Ship (Icon of the Seas), Best New Cruise Ship of 2025 (Icon of the Seas), Best Cruise Ship – Food and Dining (Icon of the Seas), Best Cruise Ship – Service (Icon of the Seas), Best Cruise Ship – Staterooms (Icon of the Seas0) and Best Cruise Ship – Onboard Activities and Entertainment (Icon of the Seas).

Celebrity Cruises was named Best Cruise Line – Food and Dining and Best Cruise Line – Staterooms.

Other notable cruise lines that were named best were Viking and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Viking was named Best Premium Cruise Line and Best River Cruise Line. Regent took top honors for Best Luxury Cruise Line.

Jamie Cash, Chief Operating Officer of Cruiseline.com, gave the following statement about this year’s awards:

“Congratulations to all the cruise lines, ships, and ports recognized in our 2025 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards. This is the tenth year we have presented these awards, which celebrate excellence in cruising and serve as thanks to community members who shared cruise feedback with us in the previous year.

“We appreciate all who took the time to share their vacation experiences and insights, enabling us to create these annual rankings. We extend our congratulations to Royal Caribbean for their outstanding performance in this year’s rankings, as well as to the other leading cruise lines, ships, and destinations, for earning exceptional ratings from reviewers.”

Cruiseline.com is owned by World Travel Holdings (WTH). WTH owns several large travel agencies so they can verify is a review was from an actual cruiser. To see the complete list of winners in the 2025 Member Choice Awards, you can visit Cruiseline.com.