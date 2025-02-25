Norwegian Breakaway Receiving Upgrades After Arriving in France for 3-week Dry Dock

The very first Breakaway-class ship with Norwegian Cruise Line is getting an upgrade.

After arriving in Damen shipyard in Brest, France, the 2013-built Norwegian Breakaway is a week into its 3-week dry dock. During this refurbishment process, the 4,000-passenger capacity vessel will not only receive basic maintenance, but a few upgrades and venue changes as well.

Dining Changes

One of the most noticeable changes will be the replacement of the Spiegel Tent with the Silver Screen Bistro. This new venue combines a relaxed atmosphere with a movie-going experience. With oversized recliners and a menu of shareable dishes, some of the menu items will include selections from the popular Food Republic. It’s a clear move to create a more casual, entertainment-focused dining space.

One of the most noticeable changes will be the expansion of Cagney’s Steakhouse. By absorbing the space previously occupied by Moderno Churrascaria, Cagney’s is set to become a more prominent and presumably more luxurious dining destination. This expansion suggests a strong bet on the enduring popularity of classic steakhouse.

Ocean Blue is also undergoing a complete transformation, changing into Palomar. With this rebranding, cruisers can expect a refreshed atmosphere and, most likely, a revamped menu, perhaps focusing on a more contemporary seafood experience.

Outdoor and Activity Areas

Breakaway will also be getting Horizon Park, an outdoor area with 360-degree ocean views, mirroring a feature that has proven popular on newer Norwegian ships. This space is intended to be a social hub, with a stage for live music and entertainment.

Family-friendly additions include The Stadium, a new outdoor activity area. Those looking for a more exclusive “vibe” will find enhancements to the Vibe Beach Club and The Haven Sundeck, with expanded seating and cabanas.

General Maintenance

And of course, in addition to these upgrades and changes, the ship will be receiving some general maintenance as well. With the ship being 12 years old, there are many general areas that will be spruced up, painted, and given a total refresh. Both general areas and cabin will receive this general maintenance.

After Dry Dock

After its March dry dock, Norwegian Breakaway will start cruising the Mediterranean. The ship is currently scheduled to offer 9- to 11-night sailings in mid-March, visiting popular spots in Spain, Greece, Italy, France, and Croatia

Following its Mediterranean season, Norwegian Breakaway will make its way back across the Atlantic to North America. In late November, the ship will begin its winter season, sailing from New York. Passengers departing from the Big Apple will have the opportunity to escape the cold and sail warm-weather cruises to the Caribbean, Florida, and the Bahamas.