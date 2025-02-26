Cruise Line Announces ‘Authors at Sea’ That Lets You Cruise With Bestselling Writers

If you’re a book lover and love to cruise, one cruise line may have just found the perfect way for you to spend your next vacation.

Luxury cruise line, Seabourn, has just announced a new program that is inviting bestselling writers onto their ships for some special sailings.

Seabourn’s all-new “Authors at Sea” program will invite several authors, historians, and biographers onto cruise ships like Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Ovation, and Seabourn Sojourn.

Let’s dive into who’s invited onto these special sailings and what cruise passengers can expect.

Debbie Macomber: With over 200 million books sold, Debbie Macomber is known for her romance novels, some of which have become movies and the basis for a TV series. She’ll be on the April 27 – May 16, 2025, 20-Day Pacific Passage, sailing from Yokohama to Vancouver. Plus, she’s hosting a writing workshop! So, if you’ve got a story in you, this is your chance.

Ann Cleeves OBE: Known as a British mystery crime writer, Ann Cleeves, the author behind “Vera” and “Shetland,” will be onboard. She will be sailing on the Dec. 20, 2025 – Jan. 4, 2026, 15-Day Australia & New Zealand Holiday, Sydney to Auckland. She will be hosting crime writing workshops, and a murder mystery event.

Robert King Wittman: Want to hear real-life art crime stories? Former FBI agent Robert King Wittman is part of the Seabourn lineup. He will be on the May 17-30, 2025, 14-Day Iberian Coast & Bordeaux, Barcelona to Dover and the Aug. 30 – Sept. 9, 2025, 10-Day Tyrrhenian Treasures & Malta, Monte Carlo to Barcelona.

Lord Jeffrey Archer: Thrillers more your style? Lord Jeffrey Archer, a global bestseller, will be joining the program. He was a member of British Parliament for 5 years and is now a renown novelist. He will be on the July 1-11, 2025, 10-Day Spain & Moroccan Gems, Roundtrip Barcelona.

Lady Sandra Howard: Novelist and freelance journalist, Lady Sandra Howard writes her novels that are drawn from real life experiences. Some of her works include “Love at War”, “Tell the Girl”, and “The Consequence of Love” Former model, she will be sailing on the May 10-18, 2025, 8-Day Western Mediterranean Mosaic, Lisbon to Civitavecchia (Rome).

Zelda La Grange: International Motivational speaker, and former aide to Nelson Mandela for almost 20 years, Zelda La Grange will be sailing on the April 27 – May 9, 2026, 14-Day Atlantic Crossing. Zelda La Grange has authored books about her time with Mandela with titles like “Good Morning, Mr. Mandela” and “What Nelson Mandela Taught Me: Timeless lessons on leadership and life”.



The “Authors at Sea” program promises to not just be a lot of sitting through lectures. Seabourn says they are focused on making this an interactive and engaging program.

“Onboard entertainment and enrichment are so important to the Seabourn experience, and our ‘Authors at Sea’ program brings together celebrated writers to connect with guests in a meaningful way through engaging conversations and interactive sessions,” stated Handre Potgieter, Seabourn’s director of entertainment and enrichment.

Cruise passengers will have opportunities to interact directly with authors during meals, and throughout other activities on the ship. Guests can also join authors on select shore excursions. Interactive workshops and Q&A sessions will also be featured, allowing for in-depth discussions and insights into the authors’ work.

Here are the three ships mentioned in the press release and which authors are expected to be on them.

Seabourn Quest:

Debbie Macomber

Ann Cleeves, OBE

Zelda La Grange

Seabourn Ovation:

Lord Jeffrey Archer

Robert K. Wittman

Seabourn Sojourn:

Robert K. Wittman