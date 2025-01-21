Royal Caribbean Orders Another Edge Class Ship for Celebrity Cruises

Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesRoyal Caribbean Orders Another Edge Class Ship for Celebrity Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group announced today that they have placed an order for another Edge class cruise ship for Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity Edge class cruise ship

This will be the sixth Edge class for Celebrity Cruises and it’s expected to enter service in 2028. Edge 6 or ‘Xcel 2’ will be a sister ship to Celebrity’s newest ship debuting later this year, Celebrity Xcel.

The cruise ship will be built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the same shipyard that built the previous Edge class ships.  They are:

  • Celebrity Edge
  • Celebrity Apex
  • Celebrity Beyond
  • Celebrity Ascent
  • Celebrity Xcel

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, gave the following statement:

“Celebrity’s Edge Series redefined premium travel at sea, blending groundbreaking design and unforgettable guest experiences. Each ship in this award-winning series has set a new standard for the industry, and Celebrity Xcel, sailing later this year, is no exception.

“Partnering with Chantiers de l’Atlantique to expand the Edge Series with Edge 6 is another milestone in our mission to deliver the world’s best vacations responsibly.”

Laurent Castaing, Chief Executive Officer, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, added:

“The strong ties between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Royal Caribbean Group have led to the creation of the unique Edge Series design. This sixth ship marks the epitome of a pioneering series in the cruise industry that is both elegant, high-performing, and ever more innovative, notably thanks to its methanol capabilities.”

Royal Caribbean Group now has eight new cruise ships on order/under construction including two debuting this year, Star of the Seas and Celebrity Xcel.

This agreement for a sixth Edge class ship is subject to customary conditions, including financing.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises.
