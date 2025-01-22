Disney Cruise Line Hikes Gratuity Prices Again, 10%-15% Increase

Disney Cruise Line has changed the recommended gratuity for passengers on ships across the fleet with a 10% to 15% increase, depending on the stateroom category.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Guests who already pre-paid gratuities prior to this change will have those prices locked in and will not be impacted by these recent changes.

The recommended gratuity change by Disney is as follows:

For non-Concierge guests the recommended price is now $16 per day instead of $14.50.

For Concierge guests the recommended price is now $27.25 per day instead of the previous price of $23.50.

The FAQ section on Disney’s website states the following about gratuity pricing:

Q: Is there an expected amount for gratuities, and what’s the best way to pay them?

A: It is customary to give gratuities in recognition of exceptional service, which you’ll receive in abundance aboard the ship. We recommend a gratuity amount of $16.00 USD per night, per stateroom Guest, including infants and children.

Pre-Paid Gratuities are distributed to the crew members who take care of you in the following roles:

Dining room server Dining room assistant server Dining room head server Stateroom host



Guests staying in Concierge Staterooms and Suites are recommended a gratuity amount of $27.25 USD per night, per stateroom Guest. This includes gratuity for the assistant stateroom host, who services the Concierge accommodations, and the Concierge Lounge team, in addition to the positions listed above.

Easily pre-pay optional gratuities online to create a carefree, all-inclusive experience by visiting My Reservations in your Disney account and following the prompts for Pre-Paid Gratuities. If you booked your Disney cruise with a travel agent, please contact them to apply this payment for you.

For Guest convenience, if you did not get a chance to pre-pay before boarding the ship, we will automatically charge your onboard account the suggested optional gratuity amount per Guest per night. Once on board the ship, if you wish to remove or adjust the amount of your optional gratuities, please visit Guest Services for assistance.

Requests to refund pre-paid optional gratuities may only be processed in full back to the original form of payment, which may include forms of payment made by a travel agent.

When will sailings be impacted by new rates?

The new rates will go into effect starting with these sailings:

January 23, 2025 – Disney Dream

January 24, 2025 – Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish

January 25, 2025 – Disney Treasure

January 26, 2025 – Disney Wonder

Breakdown of gratuity price changes and where it goes:

Non-Concierge Gratuities:

Assistant Server: Increased from $3.75 to $4.25

Server: Increased from $4.75 to $5.25

Head Server: Remains at $1.25

Stateroom Host: Increased from $4.75 to $5.25

Total: Now $16.00, up from $14.50

Concierge Gratuities: