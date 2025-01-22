Carnival Reminds Passengers of Cabin Balcony Rule: “Absolutely Not Allowed”

Another cruise balcony ban has taken the spotlight after someone posted pictures of a common practice that is against the rules.

Carnival Cruise Line, as with other cruise lines, is always modifying rules and policies to make sure passengers stay safe and don’t cause problems for other guests.

While a passenger’s balcony is their own private space, there are also a few things that are not permitted in this area.

The cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, recently took to Facebook to remind cruisers about an important activity that is not allowed on cabin balconies, even though it happens all too often.

Hanging wet clothes on balcony is not allowed

After some pictures of cruise ship balconies with laundry hanging on make-shift clothes lines started to surface, the Brand Ambassador responded to a person asking about this practice.

“No, this is absolutely not allowed for very, very important safety reasons and I know that once the cabin attendants come to the cabin that morning they will be removed,” Heald replied.

Carnival’s own website states that “clothing and towels should not be hung to dry on your balcony”.

Other methods to dry your clothes

While the fresh ocean air seems like a great place to dry those swimsuits and beach towels, they can easily be blown off the balcony and into the ocean, which is a big no-no on a cruise ship.

Most cruise ship shower areas have a clothes line that can be used to hang wet clothes. They don’t dry as quickly in this less-arid environment, but it’s the recommended way to dry wet clothes in a cabin.

Some Carnival passengers recommend magnetic hooks that can be used inside a cabin on the metal walls for hanging things like clothes, hats, and light jackets.

Carnival is also one of the few cruise lines that also has self-service laundry spaces available on board. For a few dollars you can dry your clothes in a dryer if you’d like.

Cruisers can also opt to have the crew do their laundry for them. It’s not free, but it’s better than getting into trouble for hanging clothes on the balcony.