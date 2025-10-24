Royal Caribbean Launches Flash Deals on 15 Cruise Ships

Over the next five days, Royal Caribbean is offering flash deals on 15 of their cruise ships with prices starting at $289 per person, including taxes and fees.
This latest flash sale from Royal Caribbean starts today, October 14, 2025 and runs through October 28, 2025.
It includes cruises in 2026 to the Caribbean, Alaska, Bermuda and Mexico across cruise ships on all of their classes. The deals are offered on select cruises on the following ships:
- Anthem of the Seas
- Brilliance of the Seas
- Enchantment of the Seas
- Explorer of the Seas
- Freedom of the Seas
- Grandeur of the Seas
- Icon of the Seas
- Independence of the Seas
- Jewel of the Seas
- Liberty of the Seas
- Navigator of the Seas
- Oasis of the Seas
- Odyssey of the Seas
- Ovation of the Seas
- Quantum of the Seas
- View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean
Cruises leave from both the East and West Coast with homeports ranging from Miami to San Juan to New York to Los Angeles.
Prices for this flash deal is per person, based on double occupancy. You can see a complete list of sailings included in this offer here.
Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now