Royal Caribbean Launches Flash Deals on 15 Cruise Ships

Over the next five days, Royal Caribbean is offering flash deals on 15 of their cruise ships with prices starting at $289 per person, including taxes and fees.

This latest flash sale from Royal Caribbean starts today, October 14, 2025 and runs through October 28, 2025.

It includes cruises in 2026 to the Caribbean, Alaska, Bermuda and Mexico across cruise ships on all of their classes. The deals are offered on select cruises on the following ships:

Anthem of the Seas

Brilliance of the Seas

Enchantment of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Grandeur of the Seas

Icon of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Cruises leave from both the East and West Coast with homeports ranging from Miami to San Juan to New York to Los Angeles.

Prices for this flash deal is per person, based on double occupancy. You can see a complete list of sailings included in this offer here.