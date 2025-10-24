Cruise Line Creating “130-Year-Old” Cabin on One of Their Ships

In 2026, a cruise line is celebrating their 130 anniversary of offering expedition cruises. To celebrate the historic achievement, they are creating a 130-year-old cabin that you can stay in on one of their cruise ships.

The 1896 Cabin will be added to MS Fridjof Nansen, a ship that sails with HX Expeditions. The cabin will transport guests back to the year when the cruise line started sailing.

The cabin will launch on January 29, 2026 and will be available for the rest of the year.

This limited-edition experience will allow guests to spend one unforgettable night in a meticulously recreated late 19th-century expedition cabin. It will be complete with handcrafted period furnishings, authentic scents, and curated touches.

The 1896 Cabin experience will include the following:

Immersive historical setting – stay just as polar explorers did in 1896

– stay just as polar explorers did in 1896 Special in-cabin touches – inspired by 19th-century voyages

– inspired by 19th-century voyages Strictly limited availability – one night per guest, per sailing

– one night per guest, per sailing Check-in/Check-out times – 2 pm and 11 am

The 1896 Cabin will cost €450 per night (single or double occupancy). Guests will only be allowed to stay one night in the cabin on each voyage, this will allow multiple guests to enjoy this throwback cabin on each cruise.

50% of all profits from this cabin will be donated to the HX Foundation, supporting its ambitious fleet-wide anniversary fundraising goal of £130,000.

Gebhard Rainer, CEO of HX, gave the following statement:

“The 1896 Cabin is a chance for our guests to not just see history, but to live and sleep in it. As we celebrate 130 years of pioneering journeys, we wanted to create an experience that is immersive, atmospheric, and meaningful – connecting our guests to our amazing heritage while helping fund the future of exploration and conservation through the HX Foundation.”

Mantas Lataitis, Head of Design at AROS Marine, added:

“Designing the HX 1896 Cabin to life has been a journey into history as much as it has into design. Our expert design team have meticulously researched expedition cabins from the late 19th century, studying every detail from furnishings to lighting and materials, to create an authentic experience that honors HX Expeditions’ heritage.

“Collaborating closely with the VP, Hotel Operations Stefan Engl at HX, we’ve aimed to transport guests back in time while ensuring comfort and craftsmanship meet the adventure mode.”