Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on a Dozen Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has launched a “Going, Going, Gone” two day sale on cruises that discounts the prices on 12 of their cruise ships.

This two day sale from the world’s largest cruise line runs through July 18, 2023 and is good on interior, oceanview and balcony cabins on the following cruise ships: Allure of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas, and Wonder of the Seas.

Cruises included in this sale visit the Caribbean, Alaska, The Bahamas, Hawaii, the Greek Isles, and Europe. View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Offer ends on the July 18, 2023 at 11:59pm ET.

Going, Going, Gone is valid for new individual bookings only. Offer is not combinable with any promotional offers or discounts with the exception of Shareholder Benefits, Crown & Anchor benefits and NextCruise Onboard Booking Bonus.

For complete terms and details of this two day sale from Royal Caribbean, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional. To see a list of all the cruises that are included in this sale, you can see those here.