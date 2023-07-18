Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Expands Facial Recognition for Faster Debarkation

Carnival Cruise Line Expands Facial Recognition for Faster Debarkation

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has expanded their use of facial recognition on debarkation day to help eliminate lines when going through customs after closed looped cruises.

Carnival Freedom in PortMiami. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Carnival Cruise Line has rolled out the use of facial biometric technology at the following nine homeports in the U.S.: Miami, Port Canaveral, Tampa, Jacksonville, New York, Baltimore, Mobile, Galveston and Long Beach.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Guests debarking Carnival cruise ships at these ports at the end of a closed loop cruise pause at a kiosk with a camera and take a photo. Within seconds, the image is biometrically compared to their passport or visa photo to verify the guest’s identity with over 98 percent accuracy. Guests can then walk out of the cruise terminal with little to no wait.

“Expanding this technology at our U.S. homeports ensures we’re doing everything we can to make the debarkation process as simple as possible for our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Thanks to our partnership with CBP, these technology solutions make the process more efficient, while giving guests a sense of safety and security, knowing their information is protected.”

Sponsored Links

“CBP is excited to expand the use of facial biometrics in the debarkation process to further secure and streamline the passenger experience through public/private partnerships with the cruise industry,” said Diane J. Sabatino, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Through our partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, we will continue to transform cruise operations by leveraging technology and enhanced processes while also strengthening our data sharing agreement to further secure U.S. seaports.”

TU.S. travelers and select foreign nationals who prefer to opt out of the facial biometric process can simply request a manual document check from a CBP Officer, consistent with existing requirements for admission into the United States.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Expands Facial Recognition for Faster Debarkation
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on a Dozen Cruise Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,418FollowersFollow
9,581FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share