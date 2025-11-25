Royal Caribbean Eliminating Paper Invoices at the End of Cruises

Royal Caribbean is making a change to how you can view your final bill after your take a cruise on one of their cruise ships.

Starting on December 15, 2025, Royal Caribbean will no longer issue printed invoices at the end of a cruise.

The printed invoices showed all charges that you made throughout your voyage and made it easy to see if there were any unauthorized charges.

However, guests will still be able to view invoices and their final bill by the following ways:

Royal Caribbean app

Email

Guest services

On iTV (where available)

The cruise line said the reason for this change was for the “ease of communication”.

An email from Royal Caribbean went out to travel advisors today informing them of the change. The email stated the following”

“For ease of communication, we are discontinuing the use of printed invoices at the end of your clients’ cruises. Starting December 15, 2025, guests will have the convenient option to retrieve their final bill through the App, Email, Guest Services, or on iTV (where available).”

Folios are also available after a cruise by emailing [email protected] or by calling 800-256-6649.