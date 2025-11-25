shore excursions
Royal Caribbean Eliminating Paper Invoices at the End of Cruises

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is making a change to how you can view your final bill after your take a cruise on one of their cruise ships.

wonder of the Seas
Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas

Starting on December 15, 2025, Royal Caribbean will no longer issue printed invoices at the end of a cruise.

The printed invoices showed all charges that you made throughout your voyage and made it easy to see if there were any unauthorized charges.

However, guests will still be able to view invoices and their final bill by the following ways:

  • Royal Caribbean app
  • Email
  • Guest services
  • On iTV (where available)

The cruise line said the reason for this change was for the “ease of communication”.

An email from Royal Caribbean went out to travel advisors today informing them of the change. The email stated the following”

“For ease of communication, we are discontinuing the use of printed invoices at the end of your clients’ cruises. Starting December 15, 2025, guests will have the convenient option to retrieve their final bill through the App, Email, Guest Services, or on iTV (where available).”

Folios are also available after a cruise by emailing [email protected] or by calling 800-256-6649.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
