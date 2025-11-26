shore excursions
Cruise News55-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Missing After Shore Excursion, Police Ask for Help

55-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Missing After Shore Excursion, Police Ask for Help

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise News

Authorities on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten are seeking the public’s help to find a missing American cruise ship passenger who disappeared after leaving a tour bus last week.

Missing cruise passenger in St Maarten

Ms. Ann Evans, a 55-year-old U.S. citizen, was a passenger on the Holland American Line cruise ship Rotterdam, which was docked in the cruise port of St. Maarten on November 20, 2025.

Disappeared in Marigot

According to the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), Evans left the ship around 10:00 AM for an island tour shore excursion.

The tour bus made a stop in Marigot, which is on the French side of the island.  Evans stepped off the bus there but did not return to the vehicle or to the cruise ship afterward.

Search is Underway

Police forces on both the Dutch side (KPSM) and the French side (Gendarmerie) of the island have been alerted and are working together in the search.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Ms. Evans or who knows where she might be to contact them immediately.

If you have information, please contact:

  • Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM): +1 (721) 542-2222
  • Gendarmerie / French Police (Saint-Martin): +590 590-29-25-25

The police have also asked Ms. Evans herself that if she sees this message, she should immediately contact her family or the police to confirm she is safe.

The Rotterdam is currently on a 21-day round-trip sailing out of Port Everglades which is scheduled to arrive back in its homeport on November 28.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise News55-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Missing After Shore Excursion, Police Ask for Help
Previous article
Carnival’s Cruise Ship Dry Dock Schedule 2025-2027
Next article
Disney Destiny Review, the Newest Ship From Disney Cruise Line

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved