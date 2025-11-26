55-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Missing After Shore Excursion, Police Ask for Help

Authorities on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten are seeking the public’s help to find a missing American cruise ship passenger who disappeared after leaving a tour bus last week.

Ms. Ann Evans, a 55-year-old U.S. citizen, was a passenger on the Holland American Line cruise ship Rotterdam, which was docked in the cruise port of St. Maarten on November 20, 2025.

Disappeared in Marigot

According to the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), Evans left the ship around 10:00 AM for an island tour shore excursion.

The tour bus made a stop in Marigot, which is on the French side of the island. Evans stepped off the bus there but did not return to the vehicle or to the cruise ship afterward.

Search is Underway

Police forces on both the Dutch side (KPSM) and the French side (Gendarmerie) of the island have been alerted and are working together in the search.

Authorities are asking anyone who has seen Ms. Evans or who knows where she might be to contact them immediately.

If you have information, please contact:

Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM): +1 (721) 542-2222

+1 (721) 542-2222 Gendarmerie / French Police (Saint-Martin): +590 590-29-25-25

The police have also asked Ms. Evans herself that if she sees this message, she should immediately contact her family or the police to confirm she is safe.

The Rotterdam is currently on a 21-day round-trip sailing out of Port Everglades which is scheduled to arrive back in its homeport on November 28.