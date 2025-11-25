A Look at Royal Caribbean’s Next New Ship, Legend of the Seas

Next summer, Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, will make its debut. Legend of the Seas will be the third Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean, the largest class of cruise ships in the world.

Highlights of the ship will include Surfside, a dedicated neighborhood for families with small children, Category 6 waterpark with six waterslides, and the AquaDome that will have some of the most thrilling entertainment at sea.

Here are some fast facts on Legend of the Seas:

248,663 gross tons in size

1,196 feet long, 229 feet wide

20 total decks, 18 for guests

2,805 cabins

5,610 guests at double occupancy

2,350 crew members

Under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard

Legend of the Seas will have 28 different dining options and 17 bars and lounges. Of the 28 dining options, 13 will be included in cruise fares with the other 15 coming with a surcharge.

Complimentary Dining Options

AquaDome Market

Basecamp

Coastal Kitchen

Main dining room

El Loco Fresh

Park Cafe

Pearl Cafe

Sorrento’s Pizza

Sprinkles

Surfside Bites

Surfside Eatery

The Grove

Windjammer

Specialty Dining

Celebration Table

Chef’s Table

Chops Grille

Desserted

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Hollywoodland Supper Club

Hooked Seafood

Izumi

Izumi in the Park

Pier 7

Playmakers

Royal Railway Legend Station

Starbucks

Sugar Beach

Trellis Bar

Hollywoodland Supper Club a new supper club concept inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. Complete with sultry jazz, gourmet bites and cocktails, the multi-course dinner experience takes guests through a journey of cinema from 1910 to the 1950s.

Bars and Lounges on Legend of the Seas

1400 Lobby Bar

Ale & Arrow

Boleros

Bubbles

Cantina Fresca

Dueling Pianos

Hideaway Bar

Lou’s

Music Hall

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade

Rye & Bean

Schooner Bar

Spotlight Karaoke

Swim & Tonic

The Lemon Post

The Lime & Coconut

The Overlook

For kids and teens, there will be rooms and areas on the ship just for them. They include Adventure Ocean, Arcade, Baby Bay, Playscape, Social020 and Splashaway Bay.

Legend of the Seas will have legendary entertainment offerings that include the Broadway hit Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

More jaw-dropping sensations take center stage at the AquaDome neighborhood’s marquee AquaTheater, featuring high divers, aerialists, robots, and dancers, and at Absolute Zero, the largest ice arena at sea.

Category 6 will be the largest waterpark at sea. Crown’s Edge is part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean. Other fun areas for families are mini golf at Lost Dunes, the Adrenaline Peak rock-climbing wall and more.

The cruise ship will have seven pools and vibes that include pools for adults at The Hideaway infinity pool and Swim & Tonic swim-up bar.

Kids of all ages will enjoy Splashaway Bay with grownups nearby at the Water’s Edge pool; the largest pool at sea at Royal Bay, and more, along with 10 whirlpools and private casitas.

Legend of the Seas will debut on July 11, 2026, a seven-night cruise from Rome to the Mediterranean. After a season of cruises in Europe, the ship will head to Port Everglades in the fall of 2026 for winter cruises to the Caribbean.

Once the ship is in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, it will sail six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.