shore excursions
Cruise NewsA Look at Royal Caribbean's Next New Ship, Legend of the Seas

A Look at Royal Caribbean’s Next New Ship, Legend of the Seas

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Next summer, Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, will make its debut. Legend of the Seas will be the third Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean, the largest class of cruise ships in the world.

Legend of the Seas cruise ship Royal Caribbean

Highlights of the ship will include Surfside, a dedicated neighborhood for families with small children, Category 6 waterpark with six waterslides, and the AquaDome that will have some of the most thrilling entertainment at sea.

Here are some fast facts on Legend of the Seas:

  • 248,663 gross tons in size
  • 1,196 feet long, 229 feet wide
  • 20 total decks, 18 for guests
  • 2,805 cabins
  • 5,610 guests at double occupancy
  • 2,350 crew members
  • Under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard

Legend of the Seas will have 28 different dining options and 17 bars and lounges. Of the 28 dining options, 13 will be included in cruise fares with the other 15 coming with a surcharge.

Complimentary Dining Options

  • AquaDome Market
  • Basecamp
  • Coastal Kitchen
  • Main dining room
  • El Loco Fresh
  • Park Cafe
  • Pearl Cafe
  • Sorrento’s Pizza
  • Sprinkles
  • Surfside Bites
  • Surfside Eatery
  • The Grove
  • Windjammer

Sorrentos on Icon of the Seas

Specialty Dining

  • Celebration Table
  • Chef’s Table
  • Chops Grille
  • Desserted
  • Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
  • Hollywoodland Supper Club
  • Hooked Seafood
  • Izumi
  • Izumi in the Park
  • Pier 7
  • Playmakers
  • Royal Railway Legend Station
  • Starbucks
  • Sugar Beach
  • Trellis Bar
Lincoln Park Supper Club
,

Hollywoodland Supper Club a new supper club concept inspired by the golden age of Hollywood. Complete with sultry jazz, gourmet bites and cocktails, the multi-course dinner experience takes guests through a journey of cinema from 1910 to the 1950s.

Bars and Lounges on Legend of the Seas

  • 1400 Lobby Bar
  • Ale & Arrow
  • Boleros
  • Bubbles
  • Cantina Fresca
  • Dueling Pianos
  • Hideaway Bar
  • Lou’s
  • Music Hall
  • Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade
  • Rye & Bean
  • Schooner Bar
  • Spotlight Karaoke
  • Swim & Tonic
  • The Lemon Post
  • The Lime & Coconut
  • The Overlook

For kids and teens, there will be rooms and areas on the ship just for them. They include Adventure Ocean, Arcade, Baby Bay, Playscape, Social020 and Splashaway Bay.

Legend of the Seas will have legendary entertainment offerings that include the Broadway hit Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

charlie and chocolate factory

More jaw-dropping sensations take center stage at the AquaDome neighborhood’s marquee AquaTheater, featuring high divers, aerialists, robots, and dancers, and at Absolute Zero, the largest ice arena at sea.

Category 6 will be the largest waterpark at sea. Crown’s Edge is part skywalk, part zip line experience 154 feet above the ocean. Other fun areas for families are mini golf at Lost Dunes, the Adrenaline Peak rock-climbing wall and more.

Royal Caribbean waterpark

The cruise ship will have seven pools and vibes that include pools for adults at The Hideaway infinity pool and Swim & Tonic swim-up bar.

Kids of all ages will enjoy Splashaway Bay with grownups nearby at the Water’s Edge pool; the largest pool at sea at Royal Bay, and more, along with 10 whirlpools and private casitas.

Legend of the Seas will debut on July 11, 2026, a seven-night cruise from Rome to the Mediterranean. After a season of cruises in Europe, the ship will head to Port Everglades in the fall of 2026 for winter cruises to the Caribbean.

Once the ship is in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, it will sail six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsA Look at Royal Caribbean's Next New Ship, Legend of the Seas
Previous article
Luxury Cruise Line Unveils Two Firsts: AI-Driven Fitness and New Golf Tech
Next article
What Cruise Lines Are Offering for Black Friday 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved