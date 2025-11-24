Luxury Cruise Line Unveils Two Firsts: AI-Driven Fitness and New Golf Tech

Silversea, a luxury cruise line owned by Royal Caribbean Group, is raising the bar in luxury cruise travel with the reveal of two new features that are both firsts for the cruise industry.

An AI-powered strength training system and a portable golf simulator engineered to superyacht standards were unveiled by the company and will be rolled out in the coming days.

These new high-tech experiences are expected to rival the world’s most exclusive land-based resorts and private clubs.

New Personal Trainer is an AI System

The first major innovation being added by Silversea is the amp AI-powered strength training device, which turns the ship’s gym into a cutting-edge fitness center.

The amp system uses adaptive resistance technology. This means the machine’s digital resistance, which goes up to 100 lbs, analyzes your motion, strength, and performance in real-time and adjusts the weight automatically during the workout.

How does it work? The precision-engineered device makes sure you’re always lifting the correct load for your specific strength level. This helps reduce the risk of injury on top of allowing each guest to really push themselves.

According to the company, it offers different training modes to maximize strength and growth that usually require a personal trainer. Guests will get a personalized, data-driven workout without sacrificing their routine while cruising around the world.

The amp system is already available in the Fitness Center on Silver Spirit and will be rolling out across the cruise line’s fleet in 2026.

Superyacht Golf, Designed by F1 Engineers

The second industry first brings golf to the ocean in a new kind of way. SeaDrivePro by Off the Deck is not a typical golf simulator. This is a portable, superyacht-grade golf simulation system debuting aboard Silver Dawn in December 2025.

What makes this simulator so special? The system uses the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor, a device known for its precision on the PGA Tour, to provide real-time analytics, swing evaluation, and some very detailed and advanced feedback.

Guests can even play virtual rounds on iconic courses around the world.

The system is actually engineered by Formula 1 specialists in the UK and is built from lightweight carbon fiber. This lightweight and durable design allows it to be easily used on the ship’s deck or in an indoor area.

SeaDrivePro will feature onboard instruction from visiting golf professionals. It will also be available during Silversea’s full 2026 World Cruise, The Curious and the Sea.

“Our guests expect extraordinary, rarely available experiences, and we’re focused on delivering just that,” said Bert Hernandez, President of Silversea. “With these new onboard enhancements, we’re elevating our offering to further rival the world’s finest resorts and private clubs, all while giving our guests a unique look at the world.”

A Complete Wellness Overhaul

These two additions by Silversea are part of a fleet-wide rollout designed to meet the needs of the modern luxury cruiser. The new features cover everything from active sports to new menu items.

New pickleball courts and putting greens are set to debut on select ships, beginning with the Silver Muse later this year.

Wellness is also a focus, with new menu items like fresh-pressed juices and wellness shots now available at the Arts Café and La Terrazza. Even creative workshops on artisanal bread-making and painting will be available.