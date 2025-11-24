Carnival Cruise Ship Delayed Due to Thick Fog

3:45 PM Update from Carnival Cruise Line: “Thank you for patiently waiting for our update. Please see email for revised embarkation times. We ask that you make arrangements to get to the cruise terminal within the outlined schedule. In preparation for departure, all guests must be at the cruise terminal by 9:00 PM (ET). Thanks for your cooperation. We look forward to welcoming you aboard soon.”

1:00 PM Update from Carnival Cruise Line: “Good news! The ship is heading into port and will be arriving late afternoon. We are planning embarkation for this evening and will be back in touch by 3:00 PM (ET) with revised plans. Your continued patience and understanding are appreciated.”

12:00 PM Update from Carnival Cruise Line: “Port of Tampa has reopened but we are awaiting confirmation regarding the ship s arrival time. We will be back in touch by 1:00 PM (ET) with revised plans. Your continued patience and understanding are appreciated.”

10:00 AM Update from Carnival Cruise Line: “Port of Tampa remains closed due to fog. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide another update by 12:00 PM (ET). Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you have received our final update. Thanks for your understanding.”

Original Article: A Carnival cruise ship is unable to return to its homeport this morning due to heavy fog that closed the cruise port.

Carnival Paradise was scheduled to arrive back in Tampa, Florida this morning after a four-night cruise to Mexico.

Due to fog, the Port of Tampa is closed so the ship is currently unable to dock. Carnival Cruise Line is hoping that the fog will dissipate soon and that the port will reopen.

Carnival is asking guests who are booked on today’s five-night sailing to not arrive at the terminal until they receive word from the cruise line.

They can sign up for text alerts by texting CCL1 to CRUISE (278473) for the quickest information about their cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line sent the following message to guests who are booked on today’s sailing on Carnival Paradise.

“Port of Tampa is closed due to fog, and the ship will be delayed, impacting your embarkation. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide another update by 10:00 AM (ET).

“Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you have received our final update. Thanks for your understanding.”