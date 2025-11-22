shore excursions
Cruise Ship Departs on Epic 142-Day Cruise That Visits 33 Countries

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
A cruise ship departed yesterday on an epic 142-day cruise that will visit five continents, 33 countries and 51 ports.

Costa Cruises’ World Cruise was first introduced in the 1970s and has remained one of the cruise line’s most popular itineraries.

Costa Deliziosa departed from Trieste, Italy on Costa’s latest World Cruise and will return to the homeport on April 11, 2026.

The cruise ship will head to France and Spain, then on to the Canary Islands by way of Morocco, before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to visit the Caribbean.

After a transit through the Panama Canal, the ship will sail down the west coast of South America, discovering Peru and Chile, before reaching Easter Island.

The cruise continues across the Pacific Ocean, from the Pitcairn Islands to French Polynesia. Guests will then visit the the remote islands of Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia, before arriving in Australia.

After a visit to Papua New Guinea, the ship heads north to Japan, including futuristic Tokyo, a new destination for this cruise. The epic cruise continues to Kobe and Nagasaki, and then onward to South Korea.

Other places in Asia the ship will visit are Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Singapore and Malaysia.

Costa Deliziosa will then head to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius and Southern Africa.

From South Africa to Namibia to Cape Verde, the cruise returns to Europe, with Italy as the final destination of this incredible trip.

To make this journey even more memorable, Costa Cruises offers a rich program of Land Experiences that include over 200 authentic and unforgettable shore excursions that range from:

  • Trekking among the geoglyphs of the Atacama Desert
  • Diving in Barbados’ crystal-clear waters
  • African safaris in Chobe National Park
  • Tea ceremonies in kimono in Kyoto
  • Tribal dances on Mystery Island

Guests enjoy a true “journey within the journey” with exclusive multi-day overland tours, offering time and depth to explore iconic places like Machu Picchu, Angkor Wat, and Victoria Falls, immersing themselves in local culture and nature.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises.
