Cruise Ship Captain Announces Need for Blood Donors: Cruisers React to Call for Volunteers

Every cruise ship has a medical facility. And while no one wants to see the inside of one during a 7-day sailing, the truth of the matter is emergencies happen.

A recent social media post got a lot of attention after a cruiser asked if anyone else had “been on a cruise where blood donors were requested ship wide.”

The cruise guest had just gotten home from a sailing in which the captain announced on the intercom system that there had been a medical emergency. Blood donors were requested to report to the medical facility but only if they had a blood donor card on them.

The Reddit user said the entire vibe on the ship changed after that and wondered if anyone else had experienced a similar situation.

Other Cruisers Share Their Own Experiences

Over 250 comments poured into the post as other veteran cruisers shared their own experiences with the call for blood donors on a ship.

One common theme was that very often a cruise ship had enough volunteers within minutes and that another announcement had to be made that no more donors were needed.

“It took all of 5 minutes, if that, after the cruise director made the announcement for him to come back on to announce there were plenty of volunteers and more were appreciated but not needed,” one user shared.

Another cruiser confirmed the desire for other passengers to help: “I had literally just made it to the elevator… There had to have been like 20 people already, they definitely didn’t need me. It was pretty cool to see people show up for a complete stranger like that, restored my faith in humanity a little bit.”

Specific Blood Types

The calls for blood are often for a very specific blood type. One cruiser remembered a 2 AM call during a Transatlantic voyage that went out specifically for “O positive blood.” Another cruiser recalled an announcement for “O- or A-.”

And in some cases it was not just the blood type that mattered, but also whether or not the person had alcohol in their system.

One user stated, “Earlier this year – a call out went for my blood type and someone who hadn’t drunk alcohol for 24 hours and were younger than 50.” The passenger said only about 10 people met that criteria and it was their first time giving blood.

In this particular case, it was a crew member who had suffered blood loss. “It was pretty nice to help,” the blood donor stated, “Got personally called and thanked by practically every member of the senior staff including the captain, who offered us free drinks or whatever we might want.”

Another cruiser who was registered to help but wasn’t needed still received a “nice bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries to our room that night with a thank you letter” from the captain.

Saving a Life Comes First

On another cruise on Oasis of the Seas a comment reported that when a medical airlift failed, the captain “put all engines online and we would go to our planned port… all out.” Later, the captain admitted that the rush cost about $75,000, saying that saving a life comes first, no matter the price.

The Importance of the Donor Card

Most comments to the post mentioned that a blood donor card was required. Cruisers pointed out a few reasons for this.

It proves blood type, confirms recent health screening, and often verifies that the person has donated within a specific timeframe, such as the last six months.

This requirement is especially challenging because, as one user noted, “It was mid morning so many people had been drinking by then,” further limiting the eligible pool.

For those who travel light, digital solutions are a great option. As one cruiser shared, virtual donor cards available through apps “may have virtual donor cards that you can add to your phone wallet. It has your name, blood type & donor ID.” This practice is usually accepted by ship medical staff.

Bottom Line

For many, the cruisers post was a reminder to bring their blood donor card with them or at least find a digital option to keep a copy on their phone. It’s definitely something that should be added to the packing list of every cruiser who is a blood donor.

For others, the stories of how fast other cruisers come to the aid of a stranger at sea was reassuring.

“Everyone I’ve talked to about those incidents after they happened…said that even when they themselves went to lend theirs, there was already an overabundance of volunteers…rest assured on a floating city of thousands of people, their request is almost IMMEDIATELY met,” one user shared.