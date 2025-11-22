shore excursions
Oceania Cruises Gives First Look at New Class of Ships

Cruise News

Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination and culinary focused cruise lines, has released a sneak peek at the first in a new class of cruise ships.

Oceania Sonata
Oceania Sonata, the first in the all new Sonata class. Photo: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Sonata is the first in a brand new class of ships from Oceania Cruises. The 1,390 passenger ship is scheduled to debut in August 2027, and be a blend of intimate, luxurious experiences.

The vessel will be 86,000 gross tons in size and be staffed by 855 officers and crew.

The ship will be the ninth in Oceania’s fleet and will be anchored by the cruise line’s passion for gastronomy and its legacy of serving the Finest Cuisine at Sea.

sonata
Grand Dining Room on Oceania Sonata. Photo: Oceania Cruises

30% of the cabins on the ship will be suites. Oceania will debut two new suite categories on the vessel, as well as reimagined Owner’s Suites.

One thing you won’t find on the ship will be inside cabins, all staterooms will have a private and spacious veranda.

sonata
The atrium on Oceania Sonata. Photo: Oceania Cruises

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“We are delighted to unveil Oceania Sonata, the start of our exciting next chapter, as we forge our fantastic future as leaders in luxury cruising.

“Each new ship offers an opportunity to reimagine and perfect the travel experience, and as the inaugural vessel of our Sonata Class, Oceania Sonata embodies our vision for the future – one defined by a passion for exquisite cuisine, exceptional service and immersive travel experiences – and we cannot wait to share more news in the coming weeks and months.”

sonata
Oceania Sonata Horizons. Photo: Oceania Cruises

Additional details on exclusive, never-before-featured-at-sea dining venues and experiences will be revealed in the coming months.

The cruise ship is currently under construction by Fincantieri in Italy.

