Royal Caribbean Changing Cabin Categorizations on All Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has released a new categorization guide for staterooms on all of their cruise ships that will go into effect for cruises starting in 2025.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line with 26 ships in service, is changing some of the stateroom category codes.

The cruise line’s new Categorization Guide allows you to see the occupancy per cabin category including details like “Two twin beds that convert to a Royal King bed” and “Two twin beds that convert to a Royal King bed, One double sofa bed”.

Sponsored Links



The guides show the name of the cabin categories for current cruises and the category name that will be used starting in 2025. While most of the cabins will remain the same, each class of ships have a few changes.

The Categorization Guide for all classes of Royal Caribbean ships except for Icon class can be seen here.

Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship that will debut in early 2024, has its own categorization guide. Icon of the Seas’ guide with its 28 different cabin types can be seen here.

Icon’s guide includes the occupancy of each stateroom, square footage of rooms and balconies, the number of beds, and number of each type of cabin on the ship.