Royal Caribbean Changing Cabin Categorizations on All Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has released a new categorization guide for staterooms on all of their cruise ships that will go into effect for cruises starting in 2025.

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line with 26 ships in service, is changing some of the stateroom category codes.

The cruise line’s new Categorization Guide allows you to see the occupancy per cabin category including details like “Two twin beds that convert to a Royal King bed” and “Two twin beds that convert to a Royal King bed, One double sofa bed”.

The guides show the name of the cabin categories for current cruises and the category name that will be used starting in 2025. While most of the cabins will remain the same, each class of ships have a few changes.

The Categorization Guide for all classes of Royal Caribbean ships except for Icon class can be seen here.

Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship that will debut in early 2024, has its own categorization guide.  Icon of the Seas’ guide with its 28 different cabin types can be seen here.

Icon’s guide includes the occupancy of each stateroom, square footage of rooms and balconies, the number of beds, and number of each type of cabin on the ship.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
