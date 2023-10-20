Norwegian Cruise Line is once again offering cruises in Asia and is now sailing in the region for the first time in three years.

Norwegian Jewel sailed from Tokyo marking the cruise line’s return to Asia. The cruise ship will spend the next six months sailing in the region with cruises ranging from 10 to 14 days in length. Some port stops will be as long as 13.5 hours, giving passengers extra time to visit some of these most sought out ports.

Norwegian Jewel will offer 16 itineraries in Asia that will visit 11 countries. The ship will sail from nine different homeports including Seoul, South Korea. It will be the first NCL ship to ever offer a cruise from Seoul.

“Today is a milestone moment, as we return to Asia with Norwegian Jewel’s arrival to Tokyo,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We pride ourselves in delivering the best vacation experience and providing endless opportunities for our guests to explore the world…including Asia! This region delivers some of the most intriguing history, cuisine, and culture for travelers to discover, and we are thrilled to deliver a diverse selection of port-rich voyages. This market is important to us, and we are committed to servicing it in the long term.”

Norwegian Cruise Line will have four cruise ships sailing in Asia in 2024 and 2025. Norwegian Jewel will be joined by Norwegian Spirit, Norwegian Sun, and Norwegian Sky.

Destinations visited on these cruises include Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Norwegian Sun will offer a six-month Asia Pacific season, including 13 exotic itineraries from October 2024 to April 2025.

Norwegian Spirit will return to Australian and New Zealand waters for its second consecutive season from December 2023 through March 2024.

Norwegian Sky’s four month Asian season features seven cruises ranging from 10 to 17 days departing from Manila, Philippines; Singapore; Taipei, Taiwan; Tokyo; and Port Louis, Mauritius between December 2024 and March 2025.