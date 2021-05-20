Royal Caribbean Will No Longer Homeport in Bermuda This Summer

Royal Caribbean has made the decision to cancel cruises this summer that were scheduled to sail from Bermuda on Vision of the Seas.



Royal Caribbean said that the reason for the cancelations was due to the likelihood of cruises resuming from U.S. ports this summer. U.S. travelers are showing a preference for more direct access to ports of departure.

Guest who were booked on a Vision of the Seas cruise from Bermuda this summer are eligible for a 125% Future Cruise Credit (FCC) which is based on the total cruise fare paid per guest and will be automatically issued on or before June 18, 2021.

Taxes and fees, as well as any pre-purchased amenities or onboard packages, will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment within 45 days from the cancelation date.

Guests also have the option of choosing a full refund of the cruise fare that they paid.

Royal Caribbean is optimistic that they will be sailing from U.S. ports in the near future.

The cruise line is still planning on offering cruises out of Nassau on Adventure of the Seas beginning in three weeks.