Royal Caribbean Will No Longer Homeport in Bermuda This Summer

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean has made the decision to cancel cruises this summer that were scheduled to sail from Bermuda on Vision of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean said that the reason for the cancelations was due to the likelihood of cruises resuming from U.S. ports this summer. U.S. travelers are showing a preference for more direct access to ports of departure.

Guest who were booked on a Vision of the Seas cruise from Bermuda this summer are eligible for a 125% Future Cruise Credit (FCC) which is based on the total cruise fare paid per guest and will be automatically issued on or before June 18, 2021.

Taxes and fees, as well as any pre-purchased amenities or onboard packages, will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment within 45 days from the cancelation date.

Guests also have the option of choosing a full refund of the cruise fare that they paid.

Royal Caribbean is optimistic that they will be sailing from U.S. ports in the near future.

The cruise line is still planning on offering cruises out of Nassau on Adventure of the Seas beginning in three weeks.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleViking Will Restart River Cruises in July

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cancels June Cruises on Two Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has canceled June cruises on two of their cruise ships the cruise line has announced. Royal Caribbean has canceled cruises from May 30...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Providing Updated Guidance for First Cruises Later This Week

Ben Souza -
In just a few weeks, Royal Caribbean will resume cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas on Adventure of the Seas.  The cruise ship will...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Where Each Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Will Sail To/From in 2022

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world with more cruise ships in service than any other cruise line. Royal Caribbean has released...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Will Continue to Sail From Barbados in 2022-2023

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has announced that one of their cruise ships will sail a second consecutive season out of Barbados for the 2022-2023 season. Rhapsody of...
Read more

Viking Will Restart River Cruises in July

Ben Souza -
Viking has announced plans to restart European river cruises in July with sailings in Portugal, France, and along the Rhine. The cruises will be for...
