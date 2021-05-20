Carnival Cruise Line Opens Cruises From Norfolk in 2023 for Bookings

Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for cruises on Carnival Magic from Norfolk in 2023. The cruise ship will offer a series of four to eight night sailings with itineraries ranging from Bermuda, to the Bahamas, to Canada/New England.



Carnival Magic will offer a total of 11 cruises from Norfolk in 2023 that will depart from the city’s Half Moone Cruise Center in summer and fall 2023.

Cruises offered on Carnival Magic from Norfolk in 2023 include:

6 day Bermuda cruise with two full days and an overnight call on the island departing May 14

5 day Bahamas cruises calling at Nassau and Freeport departing May 20, 25 and 30, June 4 and 9, September 30, and October 9 and 22

4 day Bermuda “long weekend” voyage with a full-day visit to the island departing October 5

8 day Canada/New England sailing with stops at Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia, departing October 14

Carnival Magic is currently in dry dock in Marseilles, Frances, undergoing a variety of enhancements and upgrades, as well as the addition of a stunning new red, white and blue hull design that is modeled after the cruise line’s newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras, and will be become a trademark across the fleet. Other cruise ships will be adorned with the new hull design as they go into dry dock.

One of 14 of Carnival Cruise Line’s U.S. homeports, Norfolk is an important part of Carnival’s close-to-home ship deployment strategy where it places vessels near large population bases along the East and West Coasts and Gulf of Mexico.

Roughly half of the U.S. population is within a day’s drive of a Carnival homeport, providing guests with a convenient and affordable option for getting to and from their cruise.