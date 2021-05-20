Cruise News Two Cruise Lines Announce Plans to Restart Cruises to Alaska in July

Two Cruise Lines Announce Plans to Restart Cruises to Alaska in July

Ben SouzaBy Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, have announced plans to restart cruises to Alaska in July.

The announcement came after the passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act earlier today which allows cruise ships to bypass port stops in Canada for the rest of the year.

Princess Cruises is planning on a partial season to Alaska on Majestic Princess. The cruises will depart from July 25 through September 26, 2021 and open for sale on May 21, 2021. The seven night cruises will sail roundtrip from Seattle.

Holland America Line has opened bookings for 10 cruises that will operate from July 24 through October 2 on Nieuw Amsterdam. The seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” itinerary calls at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan. Scenic cruising in Alaska’s iconic locales includes Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage.

Sponsored Links

Holland America Line will continue to offer the amenities that are a hallmark of the cruise line. Dining will be available in all restaurants and specialty venues, as well as room service.

Entertainment will be in full swing in the main show lounge, and live music will be featured in Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club and Billboard Onboard. Port-to-Table culinary demonstrations and other enrichment programming will bring Alaska and its culture on board through engaging activities. To accommodate physical distancing, additional performances may be added.

Princess Cruises is finalizing details for dining, entertainment, and shore excursions with more information coming shortly.

Plans for these cruises to fulfill Princess Cruises and Holland America Line’s obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) are expected to be approved, as are final instructions from CDC, and the cruise lines are beginning the return-to-cruising preparation process effective immediately.

“We have been working towards this moment to return to service for over a year and starting with our Alaska cruise vacations is incredibly gratifying. We would like to offer our sincerest appreciation to Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Congressman Don Young, and Governor Mike Dunleavy for their tireless efforts on behalf of the many small businesses that are the backbone of Alaska tourism,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “In addition, we would like to thank our long-standing partners at the CDC, and in both Alaska and the Port of Seattle who helped make this happen. Our passion has always been to provide our guests with a truly remarkable travel experience. We are thrilled to be able to do that again, safely with confidence.”

“The Last Frontier is eager to welcome the return of the cruise industry this summer to restart our economy,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Cruising has a tremendous impact on the people of our state and our communities, especially in the southeast, and we’re thrilled to finally see a light with the impending return of the cruise ships.”

These cruises to Alaska on both Princess Cruises and Holland America Line will be open to those have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Shipboard crew vaccinations will also be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Two Cruise Lines Announce Plans to Restart Cruises to Alaska in July
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Opens Cruises From Norfolk in 2023 for Bookings

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

At Least 7 of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Will Be in Service This Summer

Ben Souza -
At least seven of Carnival Corporation's cruise lines will offer cruises this summer as they begin a gradual return to service. Carnival's seven cruise lines...
Read more
Cruise News

Two Cruise Lines Christen New Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
New cruise ships were christened over the past couple days when two cruise lines, P&O Cruises and Viking, officially named new vessels. Britain's largest and...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Resumes Cruises on Second Ship

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines, has resumed cruises on a second cruise ship. Costa Luminosa returned to service this weekend when...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,054FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

At Least 7 of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Will Be in Service This Summer

Ben Souza -
At least seven of Carnival Corporation's cruise lines will offer cruises this summer as they begin a gradual return to service. Carnival's seven cruise lines...
Read more
Cruise News

Two Cruise Lines Christen New Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
New cruise ships were christened over the past couple days when two cruise lines, P&O Cruises and Viking, officially named new vessels. Britain's largest and...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Resumes Cruises on Second Ship

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation's nine cruise lines, has resumed cruises on a second cruise ship. Costa Luminosa returned to service this weekend when...
Read more
Cruise News

One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Adds More Cruises Due to Demand

Ben Souza -
One of Carnival's cruise lines, AIDA Cruises, has added more summer sailings due to high demand. To meet pent-up demand, AIDA Cruises announced the launch...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Two Cruise Lines Announce Plans to Restart Cruises to Alaska in July

Ben Souza -
Two of Carnival Corporation's cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, have announced plans to restart cruises to Alaska in July. The announcement came...

Carnival Cruise Line Opens Cruises From Norfolk in 2023 for Bookings

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations for cruises on Carnival Magic from Norfolk in 2023. The cruise ship will offer a series of four...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share