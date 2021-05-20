Two Cruise Lines Announce Plans to Restart Cruises to Alaska in July

Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, have announced plans to restart cruises to Alaska in July.



The announcement came after the passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act earlier today which allows cruise ships to bypass port stops in Canada for the rest of the year.

Princess Cruises is planning on a partial season to Alaska on Majestic Princess. The cruises will depart from July 25 through September 26, 2021 and open for sale on May 21, 2021. The seven night cruises will sail roundtrip from Seattle.

Holland America Line has opened bookings for 10 cruises that will operate from July 24 through October 2 on Nieuw Amsterdam. The seven-day “Alaskan Explorer” itinerary calls at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan. Scenic cruising in Alaska’s iconic locales includes Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage.

Holland America Line will continue to offer the amenities that are a hallmark of the cruise line. Dining will be available in all restaurants and specialty venues, as well as room service.

Entertainment will be in full swing in the main show lounge, and live music will be featured in Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King’s Blues Club and Billboard Onboard. Port-to-Table culinary demonstrations and other enrichment programming will bring Alaska and its culture on board through engaging activities. To accommodate physical distancing, additional performances may be added.

Princess Cruises is finalizing details for dining, entertainment, and shore excursions with more information coming shortly.

Plans for these cruises to fulfill Princess Cruises and Holland America Line’s obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) are expected to be approved, as are final instructions from CDC, and the cruise lines are beginning the return-to-cruising preparation process effective immediately.

“We have been working towards this moment to return to service for over a year and starting with our Alaska cruise vacations is incredibly gratifying. We would like to offer our sincerest appreciation to Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Congressman Don Young, and Governor Mike Dunleavy for their tireless efforts on behalf of the many small businesses that are the backbone of Alaska tourism,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “In addition, we would like to thank our long-standing partners at the CDC, and in both Alaska and the Port of Seattle who helped make this happen. Our passion has always been to provide our guests with a truly remarkable travel experience. We are thrilled to be able to do that again, safely with confidence.”

“The Last Frontier is eager to welcome the return of the cruise industry this summer to restart our economy,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Cruising has a tremendous impact on the people of our state and our communities, especially in the southeast, and we’re thrilled to finally see a light with the impending return of the cruise ships.”

These cruises to Alaska on both Princess Cruises and Holland America Line will be open to those have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Shipboard crew vaccinations will also be in accordance with CDC guidelines.