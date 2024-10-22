Royal Caribbean Bringing “Back to the Future” to Their New Ship, Star of the Seas

When Royal Caribbean’s next new ship, Star of the Seas, debuts next year, it will feature “Back to the Future Musical”.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Star of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s second Icon class ship and is scheduled to debut on August 31, 2025. The cruise ship will sail from Port Canaveral offering seven-day cruises to the Caribbean.

While the ship will be similar to sister ship, Icon of the Seas, it will have unique entertainment that includes the recently announced “Back to the Future Musical”.

Royal Caribbean released as short teaser trailer that can be seen below.

Royal Caribbean is working with original creatives from the musical to bring it to life on the ship. They include:

Bob Gale, Screenwriter/Co-creator of the film

John Rando, Director of the Broadway musical

Chris Bailey, Choreographer of the Broadway musical

The cruise line recently completed auditions in New York and London and rehearsals will begin next year.