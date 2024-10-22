Royal Caribbean Bringing “Back to the Future” to Their New Ship, Star of the Seas

Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Bringing "Back to the Future" to Their New Ship, Star...

When Royal Caribbean’s next new ship, Star of the Seas, debuts next year, it will feature “Back to the Future Musical”.

oyal Caribbean is introducing cult-classic hit Back to Future The Musical on the next ultimate combination of the best of every vacation, Star of the Seas. The Olivier Award-winning musical that is lighting up stages on Broadway, the West End and beyond will debut as a headlining adventure of many and with Royal Caribbean twists, bringing to life a time-traveling adventure for fans and vacationers across generations alike.

Star of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s second Icon class ship and is scheduled to debut on August 31, 2025. The cruise ship will sail from Port Canaveral offering seven-day cruises to the Caribbean.

While the ship will be similar to sister ship, Icon of the Seas, it will have unique entertainment that includes the recently announced “Back to the Future Musical”.

Royal Caribbean released as short teaser trailer that can be seen below.

Royal Caribbean is working with original creatives from the musical to bring it to life on the ship. They include:

  • Bob Gale, Screenwriter/Co-creator of the film
  • John Rando, Director of the Broadway musical
  • Chris Bailey, Choreographer of the Broadway musical

The cruise line recently completed auditions in New York and London and rehearsals will begin next year.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
