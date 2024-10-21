Construction Starts on One of the World’s Largest Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean celebrated the official start of construction on another Icon class ship, the largest class of cruise ships in the world.

Royal Caribbean held a keel laying ceremony for the first block on their third Icon class ship. The laying of the keel makes the official start of physical construction of a new cruise ship.

The ship is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland. This is the same shipyard that built sister ship Icon of the Seas and is currently building Star of the Seas.

The name of this 250,000 gross ton ship has not yet been announced by Royal Caribbean. The vessel is scheduled to debut in 2026.

Royal Caribbean has also not released the homeport or itineraries for this massive new ship.

Since it will be a sister ship to Icon of the Seas and Star of the Seas, it will have many of the same features as those vessels.

Cruise Fever will have all details on this third Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean when they are released.