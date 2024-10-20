New Cruise Ship Begins Sailing From Florida to the Caribbean

Cruise NewsNew Cruise Ship Begins Sailing From Florida to the Caribbean

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

A new cruise ship is now sailing to the Caribbean from Florida after Princess Cruises’ newest ship, Sun Princess, began week-long cruises from Port Everglades this weekend.

Sun Princess at Port Everglades
Sun Princess during the ship’s first day at Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Sun Princess is the largest ship in Princess Cruises’ fleet and the first in their Sphere class. The vessel debuted this spring but has sailed in the Mediterranean until now.

After the cruise ship arrived in Port Everglades, it sailed a three-day preview cruise for media and travel advisors and then a five-day cruise to The Bahamas.  

Yesterday, Sun Princess kicked off its week-long cruises to the Caribbean which will continue through March 2025.

The ship will alternate sailing seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The Eastern Caribbean cruises will visit Princess Cays, Grand Turk, and Puerto Plata.

Port stops on the sailings to the Western Caribbean include Cozumel, Belize and Roatan. View Best Prices on Cruises on Sun Princess

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“As Sun Princess begins cruising to the Caribbean from Port Everglades, we look forward to introducing new guests to the most impressive, luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created. We are proud to be home-porting this remarkable ship in Ft. Lauderdale and extend our deep appreciation to Port Everglades for their ongoing partnership.”

Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades, added:

“As we welcome Sun Princess to her homeport, we celebrate not just an extraordinary ship with an elevated design, but also the lovable legacy of Princess Cruises — especially to our Greater Ft. Lauderdale community. Sailing on Sun Princess is certain to be a SUNsational experience for cruise guests launching their travels from Port Everglades.”

