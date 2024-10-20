Carnival Rolls Out More New Cruises in 2026-2027

Carnival Cruise Line continues to roll out new cruises that will set sail in 2026-2027 with the addition of new sailings to the Caribbean and Mexico.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival has announced that they are extending the deployments of three cruise ships at their current homeports, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Valor and Carnival Panorama.

Carnival Liberty and Carnival Valor will both continue to homeport in New Orleans offering a variety of cruises to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

Carnival Cruise Line has been sailing from New Orleans for 30 years and recently celebrated their 7 millionth guests sailing from the port.

Carnival Valor will sail shorter four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean visiting Cozumel, Mexico. Five-night cruises will add a stop in Progresso.

Carnival Liberty will sail longer week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The ship will also visit Carnival’s new port opening in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Longer Carnival Journeys cruises will be up to two weeks in length.

Carnival Panorama will continue to sail from Long Beach, California, where the ship has sailed from since its debut in late 2019.

Port stops the ship will visit include Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, as well as Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and La Paz.

Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line, said the following about these new cruises:

“The sailings we’re opening today showcase the diverse array of destinations and itineraries available to our guests. We believe variety is essential to allow guests to curate unforgettable cruises as they plan future vacations.

“New Orleans and Long Beach are vital to our homeport strategy, and bring great new options to our guests who sail from each port as we continue to broaden our overall cruise schedule for 2026-27.”

This news comes after Carnival announced expanded cruises from Miami and more sailings from Galveston, Texas.