Carnival Cruise Line Adds New Cruises From Florida and Texas in 2026-2027

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line continues to announce new cruises and this morning they released new sailings from Florida and Texas in 2026-2027.

The newly announced cruises this morning will take place on Carnival Miracle and Carnival Elation. Carnival Miracle will offer cruises from Galveston, Texas with Carnival Elation sailing from Jacksonville, Florida.

Carnival also announced a new 16 day Carnival Journeys cruise when Carnival Miracle repositions from Seattle to Galveston in 2026. The ship will transit the Panama Canal while visiting Mexico and Costa Rica.

Carnival Miracle will be one of four Carnival cruise ships that homeports in Galveston in 2026 and 2027. The ship will offer four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

The four-night cruises will visit Cozumel with the five-night sailings adding a stop in Progreso.

The ship will also offer longer 10-day cruises that visit the Eastern and Western Caribbean. 

Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean will visit Celebration Key and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas as well as Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Sailings to the Western Caribbean will visit ports that include Belize, Mahogany Bay and Montego Bay and other options include visits to Costa Rica and Colon, Panama, Colon, Panama.

Carnival Elation will continue to sail from Jacksonville, Florida

Carnival Elation will continue to offer cruises from Jacksonville, Florida that visit The Bahamas. The ship will sail four- and five-night cruises with the Thursday and Sunday cruises visit the cruise line’s new port, Celebration Key.

Other itineraries will visit Nassau, Bimini, and/or Half Moon Cay.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
