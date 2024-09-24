Cruise Lines Change Cruises Due to Tropical Storm Helene

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCruise Lines Change Cruises Due to Tropical Storm Helene

By Ben Souza
Several cruise lines have altered itineraries on their cruise ships due to Tropical Storm Helen that is currently in the Caribbean. This includes Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and Virgin Voyages.

Tropical Storm Helene currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph but is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane later this week.

Due to the current location of the storm, Carnival Cruise Line has made a couple changes to itineraries in the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Valor canceled a port visit to Cozumel since the port was closed.

Carnival Paradise is being diverted to Costa Maya instead of visiting Cozumel today.

The Port of Cozumel is closed today. Besides Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and Virgin Voyages both had ships scheduled to visit the island today and those port stops have been canceled.

The port closure affected the following ships:

  • Carnival Paradise
  • Carnival Valor
  • Independence of the Seas
  • Mariner of the Seas
  • Serenade of the Seas
  • Valiant Lady

For the latest on Tropical Storm Helene, visit the National Hurricane Center.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor the storm and will update this article if or when more changes are announced.

It is rare that cruises are canceled due to tropical storms or hurricanes.  They will often visit other ports or have extra days at sea to keep guests and crew members safe.

To read more about what happens if there is a hurricane or tropical storm during your cruise, you can read an informative article here.

