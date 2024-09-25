Carnival Limiting Guests to 1 Casual Meal on Celebration Key, Full Service Restaurants Will Cost Extra

Carnival Cruise Line is currently building a new port in The Bahamas for their ships to visit, Celebration Key.

Today, Carnival announced that Celebration Key will have more than 30 food and beverage outlets. This includes a new “Island Eats” program that will limit guests to one casual meal while visiting the port.

The dining outlets will serve local Bahamian specialties, beachside favorites, seafood, barbeque, and a number of other cuisines. They include:

Four full-service restaurants

A food hall

Nine food trucks

Five snack shacks

Two counter-service kiosks

12 bars

Guests on Carnival cruise ships will use a new program called “Island Eats”. Cruisers will use their Sail & Sign card to receive one complimentary “Island Eats” meal on Celebration Key.

This is good for quick casual outlets, snack shacks and food trucks across the port. They can also choose instead to receive 25 percent off one entrée per person at the full-service restaurants (excluding Pearl Cove Beach Club restaurant).

Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen will serve Bahamian favorites, including fried fish and conch fritters, as well as a classic burgers, seafood, tacos, steak, and sandwiches.

The Captain’s Galley Food Hall will have everything from burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken, pizza, Mediterranean bowls, tacos and burritos.

Surf N’ Sauce BBQ & Brews will be another full-service dining option. It will have meats prepared in an outdoor smoker.

The food trucks will feature beachside classics, like chicken sandwiches and burgers, as well as Bahamian delights, like conch fritters.

Pearl Cove Beach Club will feature a full-service restaurant in the exclusive retreat for guests 18 and older. Access to Pearl Cove Beach Club includes three options for purchase:

Club access plus a welcome drink

Club access plus open bar (maximum of 10 drinks)

Club access, all inclusive (open bar, maximum of 10 drinks, and lunch from the Pearl Cove restaurant)

Gill’s Grill will be a full-service restaurant that is located at the family-friendly Starfish Lagoon. It will specialize in seafood baskets, local fish, lobster, steamed crab and shrimp, along with land-based favorites such as chicken, burgers and kid’s meals.

There will be 100 seats at the in-lagoon Long Necks Bar and 40 swings at Sunshine Swings Bar.

The port will also have Suncastle Grounds Coffee ship and Yumshine Scoops (ice cream).

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about the dining options on Celebration Key:

“Great food and beverage options are essential to the Carnival experience, and we’ve designed Celebration Key with an array of dining opportunities, whether our guests want a casual snack, a quick meal or a full dining experience. Just like there will be no shortage of ways to enjoy their day in paradise, there will also be something for everyone to eat and drink at Celebration Key.”

Celebration Key is being built on Grand Bahama Island and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2025. Cruises to this new port are open for bookings.