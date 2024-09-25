MSC Adding Eataly at Sea on New Mega Ship, MSC World America

When MSC World America debuts in Miami in April 2025, it will have the only Eataly at Sea.

MSC World America will be MSC Cruises’ new flagship when the vessel enters service in the spring of 2025. It will be the cruise line’s largest ship based in the U.S. and offer cruises to the Caribbean from PortMiami.

MSC Cruises has announced that they have partnered with Eataly and they will offer an exclusive experience on MSC World America.

The Eataly restaurant will have freshly made pasta to go along with some of MSC’s most beloved dishes.

The cruise line said that Eataly on MSC World America will be a celebration of Italian culture and tradition, with a passion that extends beyond the menu.

It will be one of 19 dining venues on the ship. There will be four main dining rooms, two buffets and two venues for guests staying in the MSC Yacht Club.

Other dining venues include Paxos Greek Restaurant that will be located in the Promenade district. This seafood-forward menu will have a fresh fish counter display for guests to choose from. Lunch and dinner will be served here.

Five fast casual concepts will debut on MSC World America. They are:

Paxos on the Go

Promenade Bites

The Harbour Bar & Bites

La Boca Grill (pizza)

Luna Park Pizza & Burger

Bernhard Stacher, Vice President of Global Hotel Operations, MSC Cruises, said:

“As an international cruise line with a strong European heritage, we are committed to taking our guests on a gastronomic journey of discovery with the onboard dining experience as we believe that the best memories are made when sharing good food together. MSC World America stays true to this philosophy, which is why we have partnered with Eataly – an emblem of Made in Italy and Italian culinary artistry.

“We share a passion for high-quality, authentic food made with fresh ingredients and together we are creating a unique experience that can only be enjoyed on board MSC World America.”

MSC World America will sail her maiden voyage on April 12, 2025. The cruise ship will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

All of the ship’s cruises from Miami will stop at the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.