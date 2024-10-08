Carnival Expanding Cruises From Miami in 2026-2027

Carnival Cruise Line has announced more cruises from Miami in 2026-2027 by expanding the schedules of two ships, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise.

These two Carnival ships will join Carnival Celebration and Carnival Horizon in offering sailings from PortMiami in 2026-2027.

Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise will both visit the cruise line’s new port that is currently under construction in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Carnival Magic

Carnival Magic will continue offering year-round cruises from Miami with a variety of six- and eight-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The six-day cruises will depart on Sunday with Eastern Caribbean itineraries visiting Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Celebration Key. Six-day Western Caribbean sailings will visit Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Celebration Key.

The ship’s eight-day cruises departing on Saturdays will visit the Eastern or Southern Caribbean. The Southern Caribbean sailings will visit the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao) with the Eastern Caribbean cruises visiting San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Sunrise will sail shorter four- and five-day cruises from Miami with the majority of them visiting The Bahamas. Port stops include Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Celebration Cay and Princess Cays.

The ship will offer select six-day cruises that visit Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Grand Turk.

Earlier, Carnival Cruise Line released schedules for Carnival Celebration and Carnival Horizon, both sailing from Miami.

Carnival Celebration will sail week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Carnival Horizon will offer six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“These sailings build on our strong deployment plan from the Cruise Capital of the World for 2026/27. Year-round from PortMiami, our guests have an incredibly diverse range of itineraries to choose from as they plan their next fun and memorable cruise vacation.”