Royal Caribbean Increasing Daily Gratuities in November

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is raising their daily gratuities (tips) starting on November 1, 2024.

Royal Caribbean is raising daily gratuities by 50 cents per day on November 1, 2024, less than the last increase of $2. However, if you booked your cruise prior to this date, you can prepay gratuities at the current rate as long as you do it before your cruise.

If you wait until you board the ship, you will pay the new rates even if you booked your cruise a year ago.

All cruises booked on or after November 1, 2024 will be subject to the new increased rates.

Royal Caribbean’s new daily gratuities starting on November 1, 2024 will be:

Inside, ocean view, balcony, junior suites: $18.50 per person, per day

Suites: $21.00 per person, per day

Suites include Sky Junior Suites, Grand Suites and above.

All guests are subject to these new rates, regardless of reservation type.

This is Royal Caribbean’s first increase in gratuities since last November when they went up $2 per person, per day.

Who receives the daily gratuities? Royal Caribbean gives the following description of where these tips go:

“Gratuities are at the discretion of each guest. Such guidelines serve as a recommendation to assist guests in expressing their gratitude for the outstanding service experienced during their cruise vacation. The daily gratuity is shared among dining, bar & culinary services staff, stateroom attendants and other hotel services teams.

“For guests’ convenience, Royal Caribbean automatically registers the suggested daily gratuity amount to guests’ folio accounts, though guests are free to alter the amount with the onboard Guest Services team.

“We hope guests find these suggested amounts to be an accurate reflection of their satisfaction and are grateful for their generous recognition of the Royal Caribbean staff.”