Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Increasing Daily Gratuities in November

Royal Caribbean Increasing Daily Gratuities in November

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is raising their daily gratuities (tips) starting on November 1, 2024.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean cruise ships at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean is raising daily gratuities by 50 cents per day on November 1, 2024, less than the last increase of $2. However, if you booked your cruise prior to this date, you can prepay gratuities at the current rate as long as you do it before your cruise.

If you wait until you board the ship, you will pay the new rates even if you booked your cruise a year ago.

All cruises booked on or after November 1, 2024 will be subject to the new increased rates.

Royal Caribbean’s new daily gratuities starting on November 1, 2024 will be:

  • Inside, ocean view, balcony, junior suites: $18.50 per person, per day
  • Suites: $21.00 per person, per day

Suites include Sky Junior Suites, Grand Suites and above.

All guests are subject to these new rates, regardless of reservation type.

This is Royal Caribbean’s first increase in gratuities since last November when they went up $2 per person, per day.

Who receives the daily gratuities? Royal Caribbean gives the following description of where these tips go:

“Gratuities are at the discretion of each guest. Such guidelines serve as a recommendation to assist guests in expressing their gratitude for the outstanding service experienced during their cruise vacation. The daily gratuity is shared among dining, bar & culinary services staff, stateroom attendants and other hotel services teams.

“For guests’ convenience, Royal Caribbean automatically registers the suggested daily gratuity amount to guests’ folio accounts, though guests are free to alter the amount with the onboard Guest Services team.

“We hope guests find these suggested amounts to be an accurate reflection of their satisfaction and are grateful for their generous recognition of the Royal Caribbean staff.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Increasing Daily Gratuities in November
Previous article
Norwegian Named Official Cruise Line of the NHL
Next article
Carnival Expanding Cruises From Miami in 2026-2027

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved