Norwegian Named Official Cruise Line of the NHL

Norwegian Cruise Line and the National Hockey League have agreed to a multi-year partnership marking the first time that NCL has partnered with a professional sports league.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

The partnership will begin immediately and Norwegian will gain national exposure when games are shows on ESPN and TNT through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards.

NCL will be advertised during the regular season as well as the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fans will be able to join in on the fun and win various prizes that include a complimentary cruise on a Norwegian cruise ship.

Adam Malone, chief marketing officer for Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this new partnership:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the NHL. The passion and excitement we see from their fans is truly contagious, and we share that same electrifying passion for traveling the globe and delivering more to see, more to do and more to enjoy for our guests.

“Through this partnership, the NHL has provided a fantastic platform for us to connect with their fans, and we cannot wait to show them how they can ‘Experience More at Sea’ with NCL.”

Jason Jazayeri, NHL Vice President, Business Development, added:

“With the NHL regular season starting in North America today, we are thrilled to welcome NCL to the NHL family as a first-ever cruise line partner of the NHL.

“Leveraging our award-winning DED signage and connecting the NCL brand to some of our most celebrated in-game moments helps build more excitement for our partnership in a way that is authentic to our fans.

“We look forward to partnering with one of the world’s leading cruise lines and helping drive a deeper connection between their brand and our passionate fanbase.”