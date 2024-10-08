Carnival Cruise Line Raising Money for Hurricane Relief

Carnival Cruise Line is raising money for hurricane relief in a unique way after their president, Christine Duffy, accepted a challenge to tandem skydive on October 19, 2024.

The jump will be part of a celebration with the first-ever Special Forces Legacy Initiatives (SFLI) cruise. The cruise will depart will place on Carnival Paradise and depart on October 19.

The cruise is a full ship charter by Special Forces Legacy Initiatives. Alumni, their families, Gold Star families and friends will enjoy a five-day cruise to The Bahamas and strengthen the bonds within their community.

This Special Forces cruise will bring together Green Berets that have served from the Korean War to present times together to enjoy a reunion at sea.

Carnival is hoping to raise at least $50,000 to benefit hurricane relief through the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The foundation’s hurricane relief efforts are supporting first responders and military on the ground, working tirelessly around the clock to bring relief to communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, which has performed more than 40 concerts around the globe to uplift communities, will perform on embarkation day.

The jump will take place on “Tico Belle,” a World War II veteran C-47 aircraft flown during the Normandy D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“I’ve never jumped from an airplane before, so I think this effort is worth at least $50,000 for the Gary Sinise Foundation and their efforts to support military and first responders assisting with hurricane relief.

“Saying that Carnival is America’s Cruise Line and the favorite cruise line for active-duty military and military veterans is one thing, showing it is another story, and I’m always ready to jump at the chance to prove it!”