Cruise NewsMajor Cruise Port to Close Before Hurricane Milton Arrives

Major Cruise Port to Close Before Hurricane Milton Arrives

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise News

Cruise ports along the coast of Florida are once again bracing for impact as a massive oncoming storm threatens cruise itineraries.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

hotels near port canaveral

As Milton becomes a Category 5 hurricane, it’s forecasted to hit the western coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Port Canaveral is expected to close this week as the storm moves closer.  This will halt all cruise traffic in and out of the port.

Currently, the Florida cruise port is under “Condition X-Ray” as labeled by the U.S. Coast Guard.  This designation means that gale force winds are expected in the next 48 hours.

It also means that commercial vessels over 500 gross tons must prepare to depart the port.

While at this time Port Canaveral is still open, port officials are expecting limited waterside operations and are telling operators to “make necessary plans to safeguard vessels, crews and/or facilities.”

Port Canaveral is one of the busiest cruise ports in the world.  Just this morning there were five cruise ships in port: Utopia of the Seas, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Glory, Disney Wish, and Mein Schiff.

Tomorrow, two cruise ships are on schedule to arrive at Port Canaveral as a port of call.  MSC Meraviglia and Symphony of the Seas are on the itinerary, but Symphony of the Seas has already seen a change in the schedule and will be skipping the port and instead enjoy a sea day.

Even after the hurricane has passed, the U.S. Coast Guard in addition to port officials will need to inspect the port.  Only after debris has been cleared and it’s been deemed safe will ships be able to sail in and out of the port again.

2023 was the busiest year ever for Port Canaveral, as 6.8 million passengers boarded ships in the port.

Cruise passengers that could be impacted by Hurricane Milton should stay in touch with their respective cruise lines.  Cruise Fever will keep readers updated with new information as the storm approaches.

 

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMajor Cruise Port to Close Before Hurricane Milton Arrives
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Issues Warning Regarding Hurricane Milton

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved