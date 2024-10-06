Carnival Cruise Line Issues Warning Regarding Hurricane Milton

Carnival Cruise Line sent an email out today to guests who have cruises coming up that might be affected by Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton currently has winds of 80 mph but is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before reaching Florida in the middle of this week.

Carnival Cruise Line sent out the email to guests who are booked on the October 10, 2024 sailings on Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise.

Carnival Paradise is scheduled for a four-night cruise from Tampa with Carnival Elation scheduled for four-night cruise from Jacksonville.

The email sent to these guests can be read below:

“Dear Carnival Guest,

Our Fleet Operations Center is actively monitoring Tropical Storm Milton that has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to impact certain parts of Florida in the next few days.

At present, there is no change to our plans for your cruise, but we will continue to monitor the forecasts and provide timely updates. In the meantime, to stay up to date on our operational plans.

Please sign up for our text alert service by visiting Cruise Manager on Carnival.com, or by texting the below code to CRUISE (278473):

CCL1 for Carnival Elation (October 10, 2024) CCL2 for Carnival Paradise (October 10, 2024)



Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you have received confirmation from us on when your cruise will operate.”

For the latest on Hurricane Milton, you can visit the National Hurricane Center.

If you’re wondering what happens if there is a hurricane or tropical storm during your cruise, you can read about that here.

There are also two other hurricanes in the Atlantic, Hurricane Kirk and Hurricane Leslie. Neither is forecasted to come anywhere near the U.S. at this time.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor updates from Carnival and will have any changes to cruises if they are made.